Solved Don't understand what VB-93802 is about
Don't understand [Windows] Add support for custom Windows accent color on windows borders on Windows 11 (VB-93802) TIA
pafflick Vivaldi Team
If you use Windows 10/11, you can use the system's accent colour on Vivaldi's window title bar and borders (when the native window is enabled in settings).
//EDIT to clarify: although the above is true (and was for a while), this change adds accented borders in non-native windows. And that's Windows 11 only. I got it mixed up, as I was comparing Stable versions instead of Snapshots. Hope it's clear now.
@pafflick Thanks for explanataion.
how should this work? all i find in the options is about website accent instead of the system accent
@giaaaacomo May be this: Settings → Appearance → Use Native Window
it doesn't work for me. however i wanted to use non-native, that for what @pafflick said should work anyway but doens't
@giaaaacomo But what do you need?
You want to have the accent colour from webpage on the native Windows window bar?
no, i'd like to have the OS accent on the title bar and on the elements in the non-native view.
@giaaaacomo In theme settings; but works only for the tab bar and background tabs.
Perhaps a CSS modification can help:
Not tested much as i do not deal with such mods:
#browser.color-behind-tabs-on .tab-position .tab.active.active { background-color: var(--colorAccentBg) !important; color: var(--colorAccentFg) !important; font-weight: bold !important; }
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@giaaaacomo OK, I see I should've been more specific. This is not a browser feature that can be enabled - it's a standard Windows feature that should work for every Windows 10/11 app. It makes the title bars (in classic apps) and borders around the non-maximized windows coloured (if enabled in Windows settings). Vivaldi didn't support it initially, and the bug referred to that.
When the Native Window is disabled in Vivaldi's settings, the Windows title bar is not shown in Vivaldi, and the accent is only applied to borders around the window.
not finding this either (feeling dumb)
@giaaaacomo Settings → Themess
Select your current theme
Select "Editor" → "Colours"
giaaaacomo
but this extracts the color from the page, not the OS
@giaaaacomo Sorry, i misread your wish.
And for me on Windows 11 using Native System Window does not help.
I hope an other user can help you to solve your wish.