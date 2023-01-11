I'm on Arch and normally use Vivaldi as my general browser. Unfortunately, for some reason, pages belonging to Github sites don't appear to display the way they should be expected to. Sometimes they (rarely) load, but most of the time they either appear as blank screens or they just load slowly with incorrect formats

I've tried resetting my vivaldi profile (even disabling addons) multiple times and even reinstalling it completely, but no luck

Any help/explanation for this?

I've included two screenshots:

This image shows the github page loading slowly or not at all

This image shows the github page loading in a wonky format