I'm on Arch and normally use Vivaldi as my general browser. Unfortunately, for some reason, pages belonging to Github sites don't appear to display the way they should be expected to. Sometimes they (rarely) load, but most of the time they either appear as blank screens or they just load slowly with incorrect formats
I've tried resetting my vivaldi profile (even disabling addons) multiple times and even reinstalling it completely, but no luck
Any help/explanation for this?
I've included two screenshots:
This image shows the github page loading slowly or not at all
This image shows the github page loading in a wonky format
Aaron
No
mib2berlin
@Sooter
Hi, some user report issues with github and other pages but many user cant reproduce it. You can try to disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages > Restart Vivaldi.
If this work it is probably a Vivaldi/GPU/Driver issue.
Check also the last page for a list of pages:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/81416/blank-page-shown-on-some-web-sites?page=1
Cheers, mib
that didn't do anything, but i can see that this is an ongoing issue with people over there as well. will keep a check on thread. thank you
gryzor
Yeah, been having the same issue for quite a while... Now on 5.8.2955.3 (Official Build) (64-bit) , still have to use another browser for Github...
Seems the problem is a Chromium issue:
⇒ https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=1334982
Maitreya1993
Hello, I'm encountering the same issue. All pages load fine except GitHub. I have to leave the page 10+ times and eventually it will display correctly.
Only happens on the Linux client it seems.
Tried PikaOS and CachyOS,
7.5.3735.58 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision fbe5c12cbabe0c8f1b0a9ce9b3246b870422576a
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --ozone-platform-hint=auto --flag-switches-end --ozone-platform=wayland
Tried with X11 and Wayland, no difference.
mib2berlin
@Maitreya1993
Hi, please provide a link for testing.
A link from the modding forum section load fine on Opensuse, for example.
Maitreya1993
@mib2berlin Sure! The latest one that got me to this thread was Vesktop:
https://github.com/Vencord/Vesktop
Also thanks for the swift reply!
Edit: Your link also doesn't load for me on most tries.
If relevant, I'm using the Catppuccin Macchiato Yellow theme by kendriu from the vivaldi theme "store". Can't link it here, gets flagged as spam
Edit 2: Interestingly I don't have any issues on this page: https://github.com/Legcord/Legcord
Both were open in a tab in the same browser window. Could that be related?
mib2berlin
@Maitreya1993
https://github.com/Vencord/Vesktop loads fine.
Can you test this in a Guest Profile?
Maitreya1993
@mib2berlin Loads perfectly fine every time in a guest profile.
Hmm could you point me some ideas what the issue in my profile could be?
As extensions I'm using ublock origin (deactivated for github) & Keeper (password manager), nothing else.