Add Forward to Mail Filter Action -- is this a big deal?
-
In MAIL Settings
Scroll to FILTER section
Create a filter and an Action
I'd like to see a "Forward To" action added to the ACTION list
TIA
-
@janrif I haven't seen this particular mail action wish on the forum yet. Can you explain your usecase?
Some email providers allow setting up such rules on their web interface. Vivaldi Webmail does allow some actions too, but not forwarding to some address. If you use some other service, it might have that feature.
-
@WildEnte said in Add Forward to Mail Filter Action:
@janrif I haven't seen this particular mail action wish on the forum yet. Can you explain your usecase?
Some email providers allow setting up such rules on their web interface. Vivaldi Webmail does allow some actions too, but not forwarding to some address. If you use some other service, it might have that feature.
It shouldn't be a big deal since that function already exists in Mail but simply not available as a Filter Action
-
yojimbo274064400
In as far as I can see the “Big Deal” is likely to be that Vivaldi's email client Mail Filter and Actions are not just triggered on receipt of a message, i.e. they are retrospectively applied as well. For example, amending an existing Mail Filter and Actions to add an additional Label affects not just newly received messages but also existing messages.
How would that work with a Forward action; are only newly received message forwarded or all impacted when amending a Mail Filter and Actions or rerunning it?
-
@yojimbo274064400 said in Add Forward to Mail Filter Action -- is this a big deal?:
How would that work with a Forward action; are only newly received message forwarded or all impacted when amending a Mail Filter and Actions or rerunning it?
I would assume the action would only apply to new arrivals that go thru the filter // action leaving those that already have been processed alone.