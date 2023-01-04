Access HTML template for Vivaldi notes
Can you access complete HTML template that is used for the Vivaldi notes application?
I want to include/enable JavaScript libraries like MathJax and/or my own scripts.
These scripts need to be included in the
<head>of the file.
@hobbicon Hi, I don't think there is an official way to modify these templates.
So I moved this to our modifications forum. You might get more help here.
A very good idea, adding additional features to Notes (in this case, User settings).
But this topic will get lost in the Modifications section.
If this is possible, should it be duplicated in the Desktop Feature Requests section?
@saay If there are libraries you would like to use for notes, you can make a request for that