Tab Stack | New tab position
-
Give us the ability to configure “new tab position” behavior for each of different methods used to open a new tab and for whether a new tab is opened from inside a tab stack or outside.
I usually use the shortcut "Ctrl+K" to focus search bar and then after I type what I want to search, I do not just hit "Enter" (otherwise it would search on the current tab I'm on which would make the existing content there disappear), instead I use "Alt+Enter" so as to open search results in a new tab.
I've also opted in for "new tab position" option to be "As Tab Stack with Related Tabs" because I like the links I open on new tab from a parent website to be grouped in a stack with the parent website.
But there are 2 major problems I face that are disrupting my workflow:
First, if I open new tabs from search bar with "Ctrl+K" and then "Alt+Enter" when I am not inside a tab stack, they are appended to the end of all the tabs (outside the stack), to the end of the tab bar. If I were to chose "New Tab Position" option to be "After Active Tab", then I would lose the ability of new tabs opened from links automatically being placed within a tab stack, grouped with the parent tab/website I opened them from.
Second, when I'm inside a tab stack and do "Ctrl+K" and "Alt+Enter" to open a new tab with the search terms I provide in the search bar, the new tab opens outside the tab stack while I expect it to open within the stack no matter whether right after the current tab within the stack or at the end of the stack as the last tab of the stack.
To sum it up, I want to configure distinct "New Tab Position" behaviour based on whether I open a new tab from a link or from a search bar by doing "Alt+Enter" or via "Ctrl+T" create new tab shortcut. Furthermore, I also want to be able to change the new tab behaviour depending on if I open a new tab from inside a tab stack or outside.
--
ModEdit: Title + Moved from Community & Services Feature Requests
-
I'll add: my work flow is, I'm researching a topic, usually begins with a web search, I will open half a dozen of the results in new Background Tabs, which will all be together in a Tab Stack. So far so good. I get interrupted, client calling with a question. Perhaps I don't get back to initial topic for days, during which, I've added many new tab stacks. Returning to the initial stack days later, and reading through the results, I need to do an other web search. But no matter how I set 'New Tab Position', the tab with the results of the new search are never within the tab stack from which I initiated the search. Because the new tab stack is at the very end of all tabs/stacks, the only way to get back to the prior tab stack is to open Window pane and search for the tab. Worse, I will now have to toggle back and forth between these two, and likely a third and a fourth tab stacks that have dozens of tab stacks between. That, or constantly have to move every old tab stack I work in to the end of the list, which is not practical and looses the chronology of when tab stacks were initially opened.