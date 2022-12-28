Give us the ability to configure “new tab position” behavior for each of different methods used to open a new tab and for whether a new tab is opened from inside a tab stack or outside.

I usually use the shortcut "Ctrl+K" to focus search bar and then after I type what I want to search, I do not just hit "Enter" (otherwise it would search on the current tab I'm on which would make the existing content there disappear), instead I use "Alt+Enter" so as to open search results in a new tab.

I've also opted in for "new tab position" option to be "As Tab Stack with Related Tabs" because I like the links I open on new tab from a parent website to be grouped in a stack with the parent website.

But there are 2 major problems I face that are disrupting my workflow:

First, if I open new tabs from search bar with "Ctrl+K" and then "Alt+Enter" when I am not inside a tab stack, they are appended to the end of all the tabs (outside the stack), to the end of the tab bar. If I were to chose "New Tab Position" option to be "After Active Tab", then I would lose the ability of new tabs opened from links automatically being placed within a tab stack, grouped with the parent tab/website I opened them from.

Second, when I'm inside a tab stack and do "Ctrl+K" and "Alt+Enter" to open a new tab with the search terms I provide in the search bar, the new tab opens outside the tab stack while I expect it to open within the stack no matter whether right after the current tab within the stack or at the end of the stack as the last tab of the stack.

To sum it up, I want to configure distinct "New Tab Position" behaviour based on whether I open a new tab from a link or from a search bar by doing "Alt+Enter" or via "Ctrl+T" create new tab shortcut. Furthermore, I also want to be able to change the new tab behaviour depending on if I open a new tab from inside a tab stack or outside.