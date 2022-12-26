Screenshot | Storage permission
I'm trying to use this "Capture full page" on my Pixel 7 Pro. I keep getting the error message, "Vivaldi needs storage access to download files" and links me to the Settings. I've spent about an hour trying to figure out which settings to change, but no luck. Really annoying!
JonesBones
Same issue here on One UI 5 / Android 13. Feels like reason is with required permission type, but weird that there have been almost no other reports about this. Downloads work.
Hi,
You may like to try this
https://www.makeuseof.com/android-grant-permissions-with-adb/
Here on A10, so no tested myself.
JonesBones
Genius, was not aware you could grant permissions via ADB. Screen capture works after executing
pm grant com.vivaldi.browser android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE
Screenshot was saved under /storage/emulated/0/Pictures
Permission was kept after device restart
Perfect!
A12/13 made some storage changes and added some limits.
ADB allows many things and gives wide flexibility.
Important thing that the Permission is kept, for some other Apps/Settings they are lost.
Will ask to add that in Official Help Pages.
Dijkertje92
Search at XDADevelopers,
For Android 14 the command may be it's different.