I use W7 and vivaldi often says "you need to use Windows 7 for using Vivaldi" (or something like that). Chance, Vivaldi then run well. What's the problem?
@Uncleremus Currently Vivaldi 5.6 an 5.7 will run on Windows 7.
But you will not get updates, i guess after February 2023.
With Chromium core in 2023 Vivaldi does not get code and fixes for Windows 7 anymore and will not run .
Windows 7 reached End Of Life after Feb 2022 and will not be supported.
Hi,
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/81166/pulling-the-plug-on-expired-operating-systems
Follow the Tip,
Even more if you plan to Upgrade your OS.
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi and Windows 7:
Currently Vivaldi 5.6 an 5.7 will run on Windows 7
At the end of 2022 it could be true, but now only Vivaldi 5.6 (Vivaldi.5.6.2867.62 is the latest Vivaldi 5.6) can be installed on Windows 7.
The old versions are available in the archvie at https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=win
@AntonK The 5.7 was some Vivaldi Snapsot, i do not remember the complete version number.
Pesala Ambassador
@Uncleremus See Windows 7 and End of Life.
I am still using Windows 10, but Windows 10 will reach its end of life on October 14, 2025.
