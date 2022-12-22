Double dash for Top signature
Ohi,
When using signature on top of the message,
double-dash is added only for new mails ;
Reply and Forward emails come with no double dash for the signature.
Is there a reason why ?
If it's done on purpose is there a way to have uniform signature on top somehow ?
Thx Folks
Fin'~
yojimbo274064400
The convention is that
--(double-dash) indicates separation between body and signature of message. Where some form of automated text flow processing occurs the signature part of the message can be omitted by discarding the separator and anything following it.
This means that when the signature appears after a reply but before quoted text (i.e. Place Signature at Top) then
--should be omitted; not doing so would result in automated text flow discarding the signature and the quoted text.
Hi,
I would like to have the option to have the separator "-- " or not even for signature "on top".
Or maybe better, simply never add the "-- " on any signature (new email, or "at bottom"). So one can add it in its signature. Then it would be there all the time.
Thank you!
edwardp Ambassador
Previously reported, VB-96614, confirmed, not assigned to a dev.