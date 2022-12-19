just design dreams
-
Sloppypoppy
It would be cool if the ability to pin the menu bar at the bottom of the screen (when the address bar is at the bottom) was added. And also added options for actions that can be added to the menu (close tab, new tab). And the ability to show a short site address (only the site domain), instead of the full one. Example:
-
MoosMas Ambassador
The ability to pin the menu/address bar to the bottom of the screen has been introduced a while back in version 3.3, but I love your suggestions for customizable action buttons. I often find myself having to open the Vivaldi menu for common tasks such as sharing a webpage or bookmarking it. Also, nice work on your designs!