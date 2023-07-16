We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Bug | Filter doesn't collect mails after some time
//EDIT: Related threads: First & Second.
A very basic example which only cover common sites: amazon, ebay and paypal (others are blurred but the schema is the same).
Until Friday all the mail were collected to the filter folder but it seems that since yesterday this don't happen anymore.
Harder to test with others because didn't buy anything from there, but probably with domains which sends less mail, the filter is less prone to fail. Or I'm wrong-ing something?
Of course, I re-run the filter and it has no actions. Labelling, also shown a similar results in past versions.
yojimbo274064400
It is hard to troubleshoot such issues and I can only suggest trying the following:
add an action to the existing rule and rerun filter; for example add a a custom label action of Shopping then where that label is set the filter must have matched and run
create a new filter to see if it correctly identifies the expected emails
@yojimbo274064400 Nope. Sadly I got the same results I had in past.
adding an action, marking as read in my case, didn't help (but it works fine);
a new filter also failed in an even worse way because it also collected the mails from the old filter which aren't in the rule.
I guess I'll keep in this way and re-try in future. Without a way to troubleshoot filtering I really don't know what to do (other than avoiding them and check on period range).
yojimbo274064400
If you edit the filter's Search by adding a space character at end of Search text (to trigger availability of Update Mail Filter) and then select Update Mail Filter to see if that makes a difference to results shown in filter's folder.
@Hadden89 said in Bug | Filter stopped to collect mails from yesterday:
⋮
Consider raising as a bug because for the Actions to have executed the filter's Search must have been matched.
@yojimbo274064400 In the meanwhile I've also remade the filters removing the two broken ones (shopping test + legacy) and the emoji. Let see how it goes now.
A small progress, I guess. Atm filter seems to be synced, we'll see if also
mark as readaction will work.
I replaced
from:Amazon.it OR from:paypal.it OR from:ebay.com
with
Subject:*mazon OR Subject:PayPal OR Subject:Ebay
What's wrong with the
fromwith these
treethree guys, is still a mystery. BTW, I reported as VB-94879
@Hadden89 Nope. Still too much glitchy and hacky and I'm risking with labels too...
I hope I won't need to do the third one if for whatever reason fails again.
For this reason I had to demand the filtering to Thunderbird which was slightly painful to do from scratch...
Btw, an extract of the "enemy" filter file for clarification on what I simply need:
action="AddTag" (add label plus maybe mark as read)
condition="ORS (all addresses,contains,<
portion of FROM *or* SUBJECT>)"
TB filters aren't case sensitive. I fear Vivaldi ones are, and this can make the filters more painful to do (but that should at user choice).
The main issue seems to be that often the filter take both the Sender (From?) and the Subject; this can send the filter into a loop; the only solution is to remove the whole filter and start again. A nightmare.
(but still better than forced to use outlook @ work)
I'm reworking the filters while keeping the same level of functionality. Adding parenthesis
()is not mandatory but is easier to see the fliter blocks and make easier to fiddle for more complex filter (mixing FROM/TO, FROM/AND, ...)
Xjust replace a query of part of it.
I keep track here of what it works.
OK:
(From:amazon) OR (From:ebay) OR (From:X) OR (From:X) OR (From:steam) OR (From:X) OR (from:X) OR (from:X) OR (from:X) OR (from:X) OR (from:epicgames)
NOPE:
can't add
OR (from:aliexpress)but works in a new filter.
OK:
(from:ao-X OR to:ao-X) OR (from:c_maXhi OR to:c_maXhi)
@Hadden89 said in [Bug | Filter don't collect mails OR mix
Until Friday all the mail were collected to the filter folder but it seems that since yesterday this don't happen anymore.
Happened again with 6.1.3035.50; this time with
SPAMfilter and
linkendin.comdomain. Luckily all the old mails were successfuily marked as read/labelled so is easier to handle them manually now (which kinda defeat the purpose of filters)
This time I took the time to report the bug with few test cases (and linked the relevant threads):
VB-98888 - Filters will become unreliable over the time
@Hadden89 said in Bug | Filter doesn't collect mails after some time:
VB-98888
Came here to ask about the same thing. I'll try to figure out how to add it to the bug report.
@eggdog You can't add infos to my own report. But feel free to post here your test case. I'm afraid this issue was reported often. In the next week I'll probably ask for this VB in the relevant thread.
-
Thanks @Hadden89 . I filed a report and noted in it that I think it's the same issue as in VB-98888. Where do I go to follow the progress of bug reports?
@Hadden89 I've set up two filters now (searching some from: addresses - Newsletter stuff) and will monitor them
@Hadden89 more than three weeks later my filters still work as they should...
@WildEnte Thanks for still checking. I will remove filters and try to rebuild them somewhere between the next RC bump.
(I won't remove the labels, too much risky)
same issue here.
got two filters, work mail and others.
to separate different mail adresses. Often the filters stop working, and today is the first time in a week ive used this laptop and the filters stopped working again.
-
@Hadden89 My experience is that you must not use the filter editor in Settings. With the editor, the filters indeed do not save.
Write your expression in a text editor and paste it to search. When you are satisfied with it, save it.
@felagund always did that way. The visual editor require more time than manual copy/paste once you know at least the basic rules. Btw, I'm waiting the next RC to delete all my filters (with backup on text editor) and re doing them
@Hadden89 As we are on RC I removed all the filters before the update (but not the labels) starting them from scratch after the update so we can consider this the new day one for the mail filter testing:
//EDIT1:
Failed once then worked; probably a glitched past label
One possible dead end dwhile re-doing vivaldi filter (label as vivaldi / mark as read):
- adding
(from:vivaldi.com) OR (from:vivaldi.net)failed at re-run filter.
- adding
(from:vivaldi.com)only worked.
I don't have saved mails from
vivaldi.netbut a good filter should just ignore this fact and still applying the filter respecting the
ORconditional rule. I didn't use
ANDafter all.
- adding