Hello,

Since Vivaldi officially supports Fediverse, it just seems fair to also revamp Web Protocol Handlers while at it. See further down for the goals of such a change.

A few possibilities for how to go about it:

Some sort of fallback mechanism, maybe a <meta> tag, which gets used in case no OS or previously registered protocol handlers could be found. Vaguely similar to <base> . This would be a huge deal even without everything else. (N.B. JS should be able to detect that these were successfully parsed so it can decide to use protocol handlers instead of in-app URLs.) A better workflow for registering protocol handlers. Maybe align the UI with similar features: websites can ask to send notifications, use location, and register a protocol handler; these should use the same permission workflow (even if protocol handlers are a bit different - tho see below). Better protocol handler management - maybe make it like bookmarks? When registering a protocol handler, allow the user to customize it like it's a bookmark.

Anyway, the overall feature request is "revamp web protocol handlers"; it's pretty open ended, y'all probably have better ideas for how to improve them while maximizing fediverse integration. However you decide to do it, the main goals of revamping web protocol handlers should be:

Improve the remote follow workflow with the help of browser features. In previous versions of Mastodon the remote follow workflow required typing your instance into the target instance; nowadays it requires copying the target user's handle into your instance. In other words, it somehow got worse over time, and something like revamped web protocol handlers might? possibly? help with that? Improve the ability to share fediverse links with other users. Instead of hotlinking the remote instance or even the local instance, other users would be able to go directly to their instance. This is, honestly, what web protocol handlers are for, so the fact that they aren't used at all... well, yeah. Surely we can do better.

Solving these 2 issues would really help smooth out the fediverse experience.

Thanks!