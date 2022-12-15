Dear all,

I would like to be able to always have a sound when a notification pop-up is generated by Vivaldi (current stable version 5.6.2867.40 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on current Windows 10 and 11).

When a website itself seems to have a notification sound configured, then the notification sound is played along the notification pop-up (toast?). But: I do not want to rely on the website's notification configuration, but I want to have Vivaldi to always have a single "plop" or something similar to be played when a notification toast is displayed (e.g., some website notification is displayed which does not itself include a sound for this notification).

How can I accomplish this?

(As an example, in Firefox I was able to do this via an extension. Now, every notification pop-up / toast is also surrounded by a sound.)