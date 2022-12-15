Nowadays it's more about de facto standards (defaults) rather than technological limits. Microblogs by design were reduced in content size to fit into the Short Message Service before smartphone was even a thing.

Actually the workaround is more technically taxing, because people work around this issue by using self-replies as a threaded message, complete with a 🧵 emoji at the top post. Some Mastodon clients actually have a feature which supports breaking down large posts. More posts mean more metadata apart the weight of actual text content...

Doubling the defaults would be nice, but extending this even further would change the platform to more like a blog/article site; which does not sound to be the best solution, though arguably welcome by many. You'll get a free website this way