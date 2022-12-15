We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Character limit for a toot
krzysztofdrozdowski
I would love to have a higher character limit for a new toot on social.vivaldi.net, say 1000-1500 characters. The current limit makes it quite difficult to discuss more complex topics or making extensive post on subjects of interest.
I see apparently no one else is interested in increasing vivaldi.social's functionality? Seriously, folks, 500 characters is so... 20th century.
@krzysztofdrozdowski
Btw, is hosted by Mastodon. So you should enquire the request to them.
//edit: Nope. The limit is decided by hosts.
@Hadden89 said in Character limit for a toot:
@krzysztofdrozdowski Btw, is hosted by Mastodon.
So you should enquire the request to them.
Should I really? There are numerous instances hosted by Mastodon, and they have very different character limits, from 500 (which is probably the prevailing one) to 4000 - so I don't think it's something imposed by Mastodon.
@krzysztofdrozdowski Oh, in such case you are correct. I thought the limit was platform based.
interpixels
Yes, I would be very happy with 1500 characters. Even 1000 would be super nice.
Not that I would use it very often, but sometimes you do hit a wall with 500.
500 can be limiting, especially when you need to add some relevant hashtags to be found and creating threaded posts creates a mess.
I know an instance that has 5000, if I remember correctly. But for many reasons I prefer to hang out in Vivaldi's environment.
Nowadays it's more about de facto standards (defaults) rather than technological limits. Microblogs by design were reduced in content size to fit into the Short Message Service before smartphone was even a thing.
Actually the workaround is more technically taxing, because people work around this issue by using self-replies as a threaded message, complete with a 🧵 emoji at the top post. Some Mastodon clients actually have a feature which supports breaking down large posts. More posts mean more metadata apart the weight of actual text content...
Doubling the defaults would be nice, but extending this even further would change the platform to more like a blog/article site; which does not sound to be the best solution, though arguably welcome by many. You'll get a free website this way
There are several comments about this 500 testlimit in the web, it is only a default configuration which can be changed easily by the admin in the settings.
For the moment a workarround, because of more than 500 characters are only few times needed, is to respond to the own toot, or to create a text and change it as image (screenshot) and upload it to Mastodon (Redneck Mode)
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We've added an ActivityPub plugin to Vivaldi.net's blogs which let you publish blog posts on the fediverse.
You can check the Tips posts from https://tips.vivaldi.net on https://social.vivaldi.net/@[email protected], for example.
It's a bit rough around the edges, but it works.
More info on Vivaldi Help.
Thanks everyone for your input. I just want to report something I noticed and find curious - while a post is limited to 500 characters, the alt description for an image has a limit of 1500 characters. Can we switch them?
Also, maybe at least URLs could be excluded from the lengthl limit?
@krzysztofdrozdowski , I load a "More..." tag and add the rest of the text in its description. With this the Toot can have 2000 characters.
@Catweazle How do you do that? This is the post creation window at social.vivaldi.net.
There's no "More" button, so most probably you're writing about something else. I'll be happy to learn.
@krzysztofdrozdowski , click in the Paperclip Icon, with this you can upload an Image or media from your PC. If then the image is uploaded, you see in it in the upper right corner "Edit", Click there and in the window which open you can add the description or el text you want, safe the Toot and done. When you now hoover the pointer over the image, apears the text in a Pop-up.
@Catweazle Oh, I see! But I'll pass, thanks.
I just deleted my Mastondon account with Vivaldi because 500 characters is just too few. Not every time, but often.
For example, I like posting interesting literary quotes. Those are often over 500 characters long.
I'm currently subscribed to Twitter Blue where the "limit" is ridiculous 25 000 characters.
However, Musk pretty much destroyed Twitter, so I plan to leave.
Too bad about the 500 characters limit here. I think I will now be launching my Mastodon account at qoto.org where the "limit" is 65 353 characters.
I searched for other Mastodon instances with larger character limits, but haven't found any.
(Unless you talk about Friendica sites like libranet.de.)
@ave Kolektiva.social & infosec.exchange have ~10000 characters limit. Universeodon & tech.lgbt have 1000. There are others that have between 1000 & 10000, all Mastodon servers [upstream/glitch-soc/hometown].
-
for peeps frustrated by the measly mastodon default of 500, but unable/unwilling to change to a less parsimonious instance, this site is really useful.
Pesala Ambassador
@ave said in Character limit for a toot:
Musk pretty much destroyed Twitter, so I plan to leave.
Musk is no longer the CEO of Twitter. Maybe you should have a chat with Linda Yaccarino about the issues you are experiencing since the changes.
On Twitter, everyone's voice matters.
Whether you’re here to watch history unfold, discover REAL-TIME information all over the world, share your opinions, or learn about others -- on Twitter YOU can be real.
Thank you, @hlehyaric & @ybjrepnfr.
1000 characters is still too few.
10,000 should be enough. From among the three (qoto.org & infosec.exchange & Kolektiva.social), qoto.org appears to be the most appealing, at least initially. The other two (especially Kolektiva.social) have so many "conduct" (or should I say censorship) rules it really made my head spin. I've already made the first test post at Friendica, and it looks really nice; perhaps I should just stay there!
I like the Vivaldi Social About page. It's short & sweet. 8 brief lines of instruction, and that's it. No need to slap the user with dozens of sternly worded prohibitions before they even sign up. Too bad about the 500 characters limit here!
This is the paradox of Mastodon: you wish to escape the potential censorship of Big Tech, but instead need to examine the various "censorship" rules valid on this or that Mastodon instance.
This might be off-putting to some users who might say: "Well, let me deal with a single censor instead – Musk."
The main reason I consider quitting Twitter is because I find Musk's moves from the last week (closing Twitter to non-logged-in users; the absurd "600 tweets per day" limit, etc., etc.) outrageous and unacceptable.
So here we have the alleged richest man in the world running a social media service to the ground within less than a year following the hostile takeover. It beggars belief...
And nope, @Pesala, I'm not gonna blame a figurehead like Linda Yaccarino for what's been happening. Musk, and only Musk, as the owner is to blame.
But that's off-topic here. Long live Vivaldi the browser, at least! (Can't wait for its arrival on iOS, so that I can ditch Chrome on my iPads at long last.)
Pesala Ambassador
@ave said in Character limit for a toot:
The main reason I consider quitting Twitter is because I find Musk's moves from the last week (closing Twitter to non-logged-in users; the absurd "600 tweets per day" limit, etc., etc.) outrageous and unacceptable.
It was a temporary measure to prevent massive data scraping. Who makes 600 tweets a day? The limit has since been raised.
As far as I can tell, Google search indexing seems to be one major cause, but that is beyond my pay-grade. Others here have a much better knowledge of how social media abuses its members.
You should investigate before jumping to conclusions. Vivaldi’s CEO thinks it is time for Google to return to not being evil.