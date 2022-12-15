Bring Vivaldi Browser to Volvo with AAOS
Would be great to see Vivaldi Browser also in Volvocars. Thx
Hello. The truth is that I don't understand why Vivaldi is available for Polestar and Renault and not for Volvo. It seems incredible to me.
Could somebody at Vilvaldi answer this simple question on availability of the browser for Volvo AAOS. It should have been available at the same time as Polestar adn Renault. Why the delay?
pafflick Vivaldi Team
When it comes to Android Automotive OS, it's up to the car manufacturer to decide which apps they want to make available for their customers. As for Vivaldi, we're open to partnerships with various car brands and are constantly working on making Vivaldi available on as many devices as possible.
