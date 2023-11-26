Right now whenver I need to search for an email, I need to select the view I want to search in with the mouse and then click into the search field. Lots of mouse movement - and then I need to type on the keyboard in order to do the actual search.

So it would be convenient to have keyboard shortcuts that jump to a certain view (ususally received, sent, or all messages) and immediately focus the search field and I can just type away without pushing the mouse around a lot.