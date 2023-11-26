Solved Keyboard shortcut for focusing a certain view's search field
Right now whenver I need to search for an email, I need to select the view I want to search in with the mouse and then click into the search field. Lots of mouse movement - and then I need to type on the keyboard in order to do the actual search.
So it would be convenient to have keyboard shortcuts that jump to a certain view (ususally received, sent, or all messages) and immediately focus the search field and I can just type away without pushing the mouse around a lot.
I just found out that the shortcut is ctrl+k for who knows how long. Case closed!
You can actually have a mail search field in your address or status bar. But I too would rather have it available via shortcut. The more important FR for me here is to enter a specific view via shortcut / create bookmarks for views (or even searches, threads and individual mails).
