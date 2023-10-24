Better support for moving emails between IMAP folders
-
S_Paternotte Translator
Dear @jon,
With the latest release 5.6 it'd seem that Vivaldi Mail is being positioned to take on all the worlds mail clients. Then please, can we have proper support for imap folders?
- drag and drop message to folder
- context menu "move to folder" including search box
- create/move/remove folder
I am well aware that organisation of email in folders is deemed the old fashioned way compared to Vivaldi's (Opera's) system of labels and flags. For some this seems like a religious debate. But a good mail client should just be above that, shouldn't it?
- I date from the early IT days when folders were THE way to organizing ones' mail, as well as ones' files. Try me and I can find any old message quickly enough.
- I have tried to convert my huge e-mail history from folders to labels... and failed. I'm not pleased with the mess I've created.
- Imap folders are an industry standard well supported by all other mail clients, including the Roundcube webmail interface that comes with my hosting service
- Vivaldi's system of labels and flags is proprietary. To my knowledge no other mail clients can cooperate with this.
- On my Android phone, there's no compatible mail client
- Vivaldi Mail's labels are visually presented (and on this forum also in word referred to) as folders. How utterly confusing!
- It's only after an attempt to move from another mail client to Vivaldi Mail, that one is confronted with the lack of support for the good old mail folders. In this light the marketing promotion for anyone to switch to Vivaldi Mail might even be considered reckless.
So Jon, if it is indeed Vivaldi's aim to take on the worlds mail clients, then please also take care of the users of mail organisation in imap folders, by habit or religion.
Kind regards,
Stephan
(mod edit: updated title)
-
Absolutely!
@S_Paternotte said in A plea for enhanced imap folder support:
For some this seems like a religious debate
Not religious. Scientific!
-
jon Vivaldi Team
We aim to support all of this. We believe in choice. We believe it is better to use the database approach, but we also believe we should adapt. More and better IMAP folder support is forthcoming.
-
I originally was not sure whether to respond, since I'm a bit confused by some claims as two of three features are at least partially implemented.
context menu "move to folder" including search box
There is a context menu to move messages to different IMAP folders and I use it at times. It's not fully satisfying, since mails that are to be moved need to be in the same folder.
What exactly is search box? Some special IMAP folder for a special software / provider? This?
create/move/remove folder
You can create and remove IMAP folders since some versions. I don't think that you can move them, though.
Am I missing something?
-
@jon thank you
-
@jumpsq Agreed. Some of my (old) gripes listed above apparently have been taken care of in the meantime.
Still there is room for improvement
- drag and drop move message to folder
- drag and drop moving of folders
- the context menu to move a message to a folder is nigh impossible to use for lack of a hierarchical presentation of the folder structure
- if the context menu to move a message to a folder would have a search entry field including type-ahead, then the former issue would become irrelevant
-
@jumpsq said in A plea for enhanced imap folder support:
What exactly is search box?
I think @S_Paternotte is talking about a search box to search through the available folders.
@S_Paternotte you may be interested in this feature request of mine for advanced label management from April 2021 which focuses on labels but probablz works just as well for folders. Slightly edited quote:
Assume you have lots and lots of
labelsfolders and want to add one to an email. Then the Add Labelmove to folder button needs a search function with find as you type, and a list of 'recently used labelsfolders' that I can add/removepick just clicking things
-
gmg Vivaldi Team
@S_Paternotte said in A plea for enhanced imap folder support:
drag and drop move message to folder
Soon
-
gmg Vivaldi Team
@gmg
I randomly stumbled upon here, but noticed that I said the drag and drop was coming soon.
Well, it's been out for some time now (since 6.0)
You can drag and drop between folders.
You can also drag mails to change some state or property.
For example, dragging to unread/archived/trash/spam or dragging to a label or flag to apply those elements.
-
thank you @gmg
Are the following functions on the radar as well?
- context menu "move message to folder" including search field
- create/move/remove folder
-
@LonM why woud you modedit the title of a thread 10 months after its initial posting?
-
@S_Paternotte Every now and then mods need to go through and check the status of feature requests. Sometimes it may make a feature request easier for people to find, or explain it more clearly, to update the title. Hopefully this makes sense.