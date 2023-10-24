Dear @jon,

With the latest release 5.6 it'd seem that Vivaldi Mail is being positioned to take on all the worlds mail clients. Then please, can we have proper support for imap folders?

drag and drop message to folder

context menu "move to folder" including search box

create/move/remove folder

I am well aware that organisation of email in folders is deemed the old fashioned way compared to Vivaldi's (Opera's) system of labels and flags. For some this seems like a religious debate. But a good mail client should just be above that, shouldn't it?

I date from the early IT days when folders were THE way to organizing ones' mail, as well as ones' files. Try me and I can find any old message quickly enough.

I have tried to convert my huge e-mail history from folders to labels... and failed. I'm not pleased with the mess I've created.

Imap folders are an industry standard well supported by all other mail clients, including the Roundcube webmail interface that comes with my hosting service

Vivaldi's system of labels and flags is proprietary. To my knowledge no other mail clients can cooperate with this.

On my Android phone, there's no compatible mail client

Vivaldi Mail's labels are visually presented (and on this forum also in word referred to) as folders. How utterly confusing!

It's only after an attempt to move from another mail client to Vivaldi Mail, that one is confronted with the lack of support for the good old mail folders. In this light the marketing promotion for anyone to switch to Vivaldi Mail might even be considered reckless.

So Jon, if it is indeed Vivaldi's aim to take on the worlds mail clients, then please also take care of the users of mail organisation in imap folders, by habit or religion.

Kind regards,

Stephan

