Vivaldi browser in Volvo cars
I recently received a Volvo XC40 Recharge P6 which uses Android Automotive OS as its operating system. Sadly Vivaldi browser is not available in Volvo cars using AAOS which I find strange since its available in Polestar cars using AAOS and Polestar being a sister brand to Volvo Cars. Is there any reason for Vivaldi not being in Volvo cars and is there a plan to bring Vivaldi browser to Volvo cars in the future?
@robineatworld I’m pretty certain Vivaldi would enjoy having a partnership with Volvo. Either Vivaldi hasn’t contacted Volvo yet, or Volvo declined is my guess? Contact Volvo would be my suggestion.
@luetage Is it up to each individual carbrand to decide which applications should be available in each manufacturers implementation of AAOS and the Google Playstore?
@robineatworld No idea. Someone from the Vivaldi team would have to chime in to answer that.
@luetage Yeah I really wish the would.
@robineatworld Can you sideload Vivaldi?
Could anyone from Vivaldi please answer if it is up to Volvo or Vivaldi to implement it in Volvo Cars. This because if it is Volvo, I need to contact them. Thank you.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
It's a collaboration to get the app working in the car's AAOS, but the car manufacturer is the one, who decides which apps they want in their cars.
That should answer @robineatworld's question as well.
@jane-n Thank you for your swift reply. Do you know if there has been any contacts with Volvo in this matter?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi is finaly available in Volvo Just installed it in my XC60 today
jon Vivaldi Team
@gekko889 , enjoy!
RihaanPath
so nice of you Volvo cars