I still don't understand why dark webpages doesn't follow system theme. Currently, you need to go to settings/theme to toggle it. Then webpages will be dark even if the browser is on light theme. Then there's the toggle in the menu bar that only works per site/tab, meaning you turn it off for 1 tab, then open another and it's still on.
How's this better than the automatic way of pages getting dark/white along side the browser UI when system them is dark/light? Other browsers (like Opera, Samsung Internet) do it this way with no major issue.
I know this was once implemented in a nightly build, then removed again.
Absolutely agree. Dark mode for webpages is nightmare function in Vivaldi. I do not understand why it doesn't follow system theme. Vivaldi theme is able to follow system theme, but not dark mode. WTF?
Same opinion here.
Is there any way to get it considered in a future update?
There's even a setting in Content settings -> Site settings -> Dark theme for sites. And it has a following description: "Apply dark theme to sites when Vivaldi uses dark theme, when possible". So you would expect that darkening websites will occur only when Vivaldi used dark theme. Well, it's not. The darkening remains even after swithing back to light theme. You have to go deep in settings each time to toggle in on/off. And mentioned toggle basically mirrors the one you'll find in Settings -> Appearance & Theme - Theme.
crossandroads
I wish there was an option to change from one click to automatic or light instead of going through the whole ' settings ' thing!
It is a good feature but I think I will stick with Dark Reader extension for the time being until this becomes user friendly. ps: brave browser has the same issue. This might be thing for all chromium browsers though....
@crossandroads said in Current implementation of "dark webpages" doesn't make sense for me:
I will stick with Dark Reader extension
How to use dark reader extension with vivaldi on android?
crossandroads
@AntonlO I wasn't aware that I commented under 'vivaldi for android' category. I meant Vivaldi for Windows'. Sorry for the confusion,