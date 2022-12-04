BUG: Email at outlook.com, reading pane can't immediately respond to scrolling up...
When viewing email at outlook.com, if we scroll the reading pane to the bottom with the mouse wheel, sometimes the reading pane can't immediately respond to scrolling up, as if the reading pane is stuck to the bottom. This bug often happens when scrolling down with the mouse wheel excessively when the reading pane has already reached the bottom. As a workaround, we have to wait a moment before we can scroll up again. Please fix.
[bug reported VB-93389]
Hi,
Ask about your Report Status to either update or close the Topic.
Thx