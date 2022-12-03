Bookmark sorting
A very simple request... that bookmark sorting in the Android version of Vivaldi works in the same way as on the desktop version. In other words, that sub-folders are sorted first and are at the top of the bookmark list. At the moment, in the Android/mobile app, sub-folders are not distinguished from bookmarks and are sorted alphabetically, rather than appearing at the top of the sort list.
DetRostAKL
This is still an annoyance for me, for two reasons.
Recently the feature was added to show the folders fist. However, this is not properly working for me: My preferred view is ordered by "Title", but every time I use Vivaldi I have to re-select this very ordering for the folders to be shown first.
Secondly, the ordering is dumb ASCII, meaning "A title" comes before "Z title" comes before "a title". This is extremely annoying. I guess there already is a bug report for this?