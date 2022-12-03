This is still an annoyance for me, for two reasons.

Recently the feature was added to show the folders fist. However, this is not properly working for me: My preferred view is ordered by "Title", but every time I use Vivaldi I have to re-select this very ordering for the folders to be shown first.

Secondly, the ordering is dumb ASCII, meaning "A title" comes before "Z title" comes before "a title". This is extremely annoying. I guess there already is a bug report for this?