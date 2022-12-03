Chinese translations always have periods
Whether the original text has a period or not, the translated result always contains a period ("。").
This can cause a sentence with a period to have multiple periods after translation, or a sentence without a period to have a period; This looks awkward.
@SolitaryAnimal Vivaldi isn’t responsible for the accuracy of translations, you will have to file a bug with Lingvanex ☛ https://lingvanex.com/support/
Should they fix it, Vivaldi will have to update their servers with the improvements.
Even if it's true that Vivaldi gets its translation results from Lingvanex, I think it would still be a good idea to report it to the Vivaldi team. It's not strictly a wrong translation, more like inserting punctuation where there should be none.
Please read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/translate-web-pages/#Troubleshoot_translation_issues
I did a quick test with curl:
$ CURL -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"source":"en","target":"zh-Hans","q":["Customizations & Extensions"]}' "https://mimir.vivaldi.com/translate" { "sourceText": [ "Customizations & Extensions" ], "detectedSourceLanguage": "en", "translatedText": [ "自定义和扩展。" ] } $ CURL -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"source":"en","target":"zh-Hans","q":["Unread"]}' "https://mimir.vivaldi.com/translate" { "sourceText": [ "Unread" ], "detectedSourceLanguage": "en", "translatedText": [ "未读。" ] } $ CURL -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"source":"en","target":"ja","q":["Customizations & Extensions"]}' "https://mimir.vivaldi.com/translate" { "sourceText": [ "Customizations & Extensions" ], "detectedSourceLanguage": "en", "translatedText": [ "カスタマイズと拡張。" ] } $ CURL -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"source":"en","target":"no","q":["Customizations & Extensions"]}' "https://mimir.vivaldi.com/translate" { "sourceText": [ "Customizations & Extensions" ], "detectedSourceLanguage": "en", "translatedText": [ "Tilpasninger og utvidelser" ] }
So it inserts a
。after translated strings only for certain languages.
@luetage Thank you for your reply. I'll report it
@Pathduck Thanks for your advice, I will report the problem to the Vivaldi team
I found that this problem still exists in Chinese translation. The unnecessary Chinese period (a small circle) remains attached before the period in the original language. This is even worse when translating a web page. All headings are attached with a Chinese period. Is there any progress on this issue, and how is it going now?
mib2berlin
@wingkeiw
Hi, there are some reports about this issue, I have updated the report to ping the developers and add a link to this thread.
The Vivaldi team is working on translation at moment, I hope this get more attention.
Cheers, mib