Unresponsive when trying to show saved cookies
ingo-steinke
When I open settings, search for "cookies" and click on "show saved cookies", the browser becomes unresponsive, including any open tab and the whole UI including any menu and close buttons.
There is no crash report. I have followed the instructions given on https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-linux/ . After stopping the initial Vivaldi process (using kill -9) there is still no crash report. Vivaldi can be restarted and everything else works, but every time I click on "show saved cookies", the browser freezes again.
How to fix this behaviour, without deleting all cookies?
Are there alternative ways to delete or keep selected cookies, like accessing cookies in the file system or in a local database?
My browser version:
5.5.2805.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) revision 4dee0605988e546c7ef656af1c585e4bd8588cf1
Operating system:
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS (jammy) Budgie (Gnome desktop)
Linux 5.15.0-10053 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux
DoctorG Ambassador
@ingo-steinke Can you open intrnal Vivaldi page chrome://settings/content/all or does it freeze, too?
@DoctorG
content/allseems to work and it does not freeze! Thanks! This could be a workaround / alternative for the "saved cookies" view.
DoctorG Ambassador
@ingo-steinke Can you please start Vivaldi in shell to check if any extensiosn cause the freeze in Vivaldi Settings → Privacy and Security → Saved Cookies :
Start Terminal/Shell
Run command
vivaldi --disable-extensions
Open in Vivaldi Vivaldi Settings → Privacy and Security → Saved Cookies
@DoctorG the browser still freezes when started without extension. (At least I only need to hit Ctrl+C to stop it, when started on the console.)
DoctorG Ambassador
@ingo-steinke Really strange. Can you tell which if any error message was shown in terminal?
Trying again, as my last post was flagged as spam by Akismet anti-spam protection, so no more details, no more suggestions.
I see no error message, and no message whatsoever in the console, after the usual warnings on successful startup.
What was the solution for it?
I have exatly same problem right now.
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58
Kernel: 6.1.55-1-MANJARO
mib3berlin
@stevenso
Hi, there was no solution and nobody report this again, until now.
No issues on my Linux systems:
Open:
chrome://settings/content/all
was the workaround.
Cheers, mib