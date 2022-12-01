When I open settings, search for "cookies" and click on "show saved cookies", the browser becomes unresponsive, including any open tab and the whole UI including any menu and close buttons.

There is no crash report. I have followed the instructions given on https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-linux/ . After stopping the initial Vivaldi process (using kill -9) there is still no crash report. Vivaldi can be restarted and everything else works, but every time I click on "show saved cookies", the browser freezes again.

How to fix this behaviour, without deleting all cookies?

Are there alternative ways to delete or keep selected cookies, like accessing cookies in the file system or in a local database?

My browser version:

5.5.2805.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) revision 4dee0605988e546c7ef656af1c585e4bd8588cf1

Operating system:

Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS (jammy) Budgie (Gnome desktop)

Linux 5.15.0-10053 x86_64 x86_64 x86_64 GNU/Linux