Solved: for Blank page to have start page background
-
worldowner2357
-
@worldowner2357 Good tip
But what is wrong with just hiding all elements of SD including all dials, still showing your theme background?
Only thing showing is Quick Settings button but can easily be hidden with some custom CSS:
.SpeedDialView-Settings-Button { display: none; }
That is of course unless your HTML file contains some custom code you want to use instead...
-
worldowner2357
@Pathduck I don't like cluttered interface, minimalistic instead.
imgur.com/gallery/bFcVL2u
kal'sit background on vivaldi theme too.
I made the background from yt mv arknight opening. uploaded to both.
-
worldowner2357
@Pathduck actually I don't get what you said about SD and so on. I got the meaning that you said whether my speed dials not showing or not while this is on?
It is html element with url address showing for every start page and new page tabs.
-
@worldowner2357 Just create an empty folder and set as Speed Dial. Or remove all links from Speed Dial folder.
Then set options to clear all from SD page.
Result: Empty Speed Dial page with your background image.
No need to create custom HTML for what can be done in Vivaldi without it.
-
worldowner2357
@Pathduck
thks I will try.
below is the color code from theme
-
-
worldowner2357
A couple of things to add here. This is a custom text file saved as html file with these texts in ->
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width"> <title> custom page </title> </head> <body background="vi bkg.jpg" style=" background-position: center; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-size: cover; object-fill: fill; height: 100vh; "> </body> </html>
go to setting and do this to point to location of this saved file. Like this ->
reopen browser. Check url spelling in address bar of new tab page, it is pointing to location of file on your computer.
You have completed.
note: This method doesn't show any speed dial related like setting button above.
--
ModEdit: </>