As we are close the official Manifest V2 deadline even for Vivaldi you will find some extensions marked as unsupported even if they still working (eg: CookieAutoDelete, UblockOrigin, ViolentMonkey).

My extension is broken! What I have to do?

First try to restart Vivaldi.

This could help for very minor issues (eg: missing icons or not active on the page);

also extensions might not work on the active tab from a saved session after a browser restart. So ensure to reload it (F5 key) before. Test in a new profile , disable or (better) remove all other extensions to exclude a cross incompatibility between them; Search for alternative addons which works. (If applicable) Ask to developers - kindly and honestly - to look into the issue with Vivaldi Browser.

Some will do and a positive feedback from extension developers will help Vivaldi ones too. Report the bug to Vivaldi with most info you can, especially the feedback from the actual developer (if any) and the precise steps to reproduce the issue. Wait for a fix or find ways to bypass the issue. (If applicable)

List of incompatible extensions. If something listed now work let us know

1password --> Seems to have issues with Vivaldi. Being a paid product you should contact also them for support

Adguard VPN --> Might cause browser crashes

Alphatext --> It partially works, but some settings (like spacing >1.2) might mess with some images and buttons

AutoPagerize --> You might want to try uAutoPagerize

Auto Quality For Youtube --> Seems to cause hangs on some webpages.

Bitwarden --> Some reported as working but other still have random issues with the popup

Bookmark&History extensions --> Most of them won't work as Vivaldi use their own management. Of course, very few of them may works

ChatGPT - Chatonai --> Might break Brave AI while on Dark Theme

Click and clean --> Was heavy on RAM and not fully working. Consider native cleaning options (ctrl+Maiusc+Canc on WinOS).

ClearUrls --> Might have a broken popup with UI <100%

Copy Link Address --> Not exactly broken, but might break webpages focus state. I suspect other similar extensions will do the same.

Colorzilla --> Seems broken. Color is a good alternative

Cookie Auto Delete --> NOTE: STill on manifest V2! A V3 is planned and on works, it seems

Downalbum --> The extension seems to be broken but the tampermonkey script should work.

DownThemAll --> Not MV3 ready. Chrono Download Manager is a good alternative.

DuckDuckGo Privacy Essential --> Could break reCaptchas, have issues on badly spoofing the User String and thus break sites in Vivaldi

Extension Managers (when using ruleset for control the addons) --> There is a bug between them and vivaldi which will cause duplicate buttons at every status change

Enjoy movies your way --> As general rule, avoid extensions with fancy names. Could break amazon website

Extension defender --> Should check for malicious extensions but it hangs at "scanning". Just use Adwcleaner software to do that

Extensity --> Will break sign-in to google services

Extensions manager [Several] --> Not everyone will work due an issue with their popup (most updated could work fine)

Extensions for Developer Tools --> Most will work. If they doesn't is likely due chromium version, so a report both to devs page and vivaldi will help

Eye Dropper --> Don't seem to work anymore. Try Color

Facebook Purity --> Could cause glitches on Vivaldi and even mess with new FB layout/functionalites (which is enforced).

Google (Data Saver/Drive/Keep/Tasks/Hangouts) --> These extension won't work as they uses chrome sync or other api which vivaldi hasn't. You may encounter issues/incompatibility with most G-extensions.

Google Translate --> Could work but may fail on some sites. Consider imtranslator as alternative.

Handsfree for Web --> Control browser via voice. Uses restricted googe chrome APIs.

Hoverify (paid extension) --> Some features are broken due popup handling.

IBM Security Rapport (Trusteer) --> Broken but honestly never been really meant to work. They made their best to make it incompatible.

Internet Download manager --> NOTE: Not Ready for Manifest V3. IDM should support Vivaldi as long you keep the software, the extension and vivaldi updated. Legacy versions are not supported.

Kaspersky Protection --> I fear this only support chrome. No workarounds are known (yet).

LastPass --> Mixed reviews. If encounter issue try to contact them too.

Metamask --> Has a broken popup/window

MultiverseX --> Broken popup

Nooboss --> Removed from store and not updated anymore. You might want to check ExtManager.

Old layout for Facebook --> The extension to get the old Facebook layout may be break the site.

Omnibar/Omnibox extensions --> Vivaldi now switched to the omnibox but is still fairly recent so some extensions might still fail.

PageZipper --> Seems to be broken on chromium (even the bookmarklet). Try uAutoPagerize.

Passwords manager [Several] --> For example, Lastpass and 1password are known to have issues or became incompatible with Vivaldi. Bitwarden and Keepass seems to work fine.

Powerful Pixiv Downloader/Pixiv Fanbox Downloader --> Known to cause severe performance issues on Vivaldi.

Perplexity AI --> Known to "hijack" vivaldi settings un-allowing these to be saved correctly.

Selenium WebDriver --> These kind of automatization tools have to be implemented both as an extension and as executable so they will be likely not available for vivaldi in the short times.

Save Image Router --> Not developed anymore. Save in should work

Sessions/Tabs/Windows extensions --> Most of them won't work, but very few may works (as OneTab / OttoTabs). This as Vivaldi manage these elements on its own.

ScriptJager --> Not updated since years. NoScript is MV3

Sucuri sitecheck --> Should check opened site for bad behaviours. It hangs at "scanning". Use their site.

Table Of Content / Google Workspace --> Extensions which need for Google Workspace won't work as they are actually linked to the chrome account and google restricted APIs.

Tabs counter --> Counting is wrong when incognito mode is on. Window panel actually has the same feature.

Text to Speech --> Voice Reader TTS. Seems to slowdown google searches

Ublock Origin --> Won't work with Manifest V3. Gold standards are now Ubo Lite and Adguard (or the native blocker).

ViolentMonkey --> Still not MV3. Use Tampermonkey in the meanwhile (but I suspect ViolentMonkey will be updated soon or later)

VPN extensions --> Most of them will work, but some may have issue ons Vivaldi (if they made only with google in mind). Report in the thread if your don't work.

Video downloader professional --> It used to have bad behaviours injecting ads/trackers in opened tabs thus considered malware by AdwCleaner / Junkware Removal tool (its id --> elicpjhcidhpjomhibiffojpinpmmpil)

Voice control --> Control browser via voice. Uses unsupported and restricted chrome APIs.

Xmarks --> Not developed anymore. It can only "sync" one folder - the one set as "bookmark bar folder".

I suggest using Vivaldi Sync

zzllrr Imager Geek --> It worsened over the years (note the poor score). Not exactly a replacement - but a good aid - could be Download All Images

