As we are close the official Manifest V2 deadline even for Vivaldi you will find some extensions marked as unsupported even if they still working (eg: CookieAutoDelete, UblockOrigin, ViolentMonkey).
My extension is broken! What I have to do?
First try to restart Vivaldi.
This could help for very minor issues (eg: missing icons or not active on the page);
also extensions might not work on the active tab from a saved session after a browser restart. So ensure to reload it (F5 key) before.
Test in a new profile , disable or (better) remove all other extensions to exclude a cross incompatibility between them;
Search for alternative addons which works. (If applicable)
Ask to developers - kindly and honestly - to look into the issue with Vivaldi Browser.
Some will do and a positive feedback from extension developers will help Vivaldi ones too.
Report the bug to Vivaldi with most info you can, especially the feedback from the actual developer (if any) and the precise steps to reproduce the issue.
Wait for a fix or find ways to bypass the issue. (If applicable)
List of incompatible extensions. If something listed now work let us know
1password --> Seems to have issues with Vivaldi. Being a paid product you should contact also them for support
Adguard VPN --> Might cause browser crashes
Alphatext --> It partially works, but some settings (like spacing >1.2) might mess with some images and buttons
AutoPagerize --> You might want to try uAutoPagerize
Auto Quality For Youtube --> Seems to cause hangs on some webpages.
Bitwarden --> Some reported as working but other still have random issues with the popup
Bookmark&History extensions --> Most of them won't work as Vivaldi use their own management. Of course, very few of them may works
ChatGPT - Chatonai --> Might break Brave AI while on Dark Theme
Click and clean --> Was heavy on RAM and not fully working. Consider native cleaning options (ctrl+Maiusc+Canc on WinOS).
ClearUrls --> Might have a broken popup with UI <100%
Copy Link Address --> Not exactly broken, but might break webpages focus state. I suspect other similar extensions will do the same.
Colorzilla --> Seems broken. Color is a good alternative
Cookie Auto Delete --> NOTE: STill on manifest V2! A V3 is planned and on works, it seems
Downalbum --> The extension seems to be broken but the tampermonkey script should work.
DownThemAll --> Not MV3 ready. Chrono Download Manager is a good alternative.
DuckDuckGo Privacy Essential --> Could break reCaptchas, have issues on badly spoofing the User String and thus break sites in Vivaldi
Extension Managers (when using ruleset for control the addons) --> There is a bug between them and vivaldi which will cause duplicate buttons at every status change
Enjoy movies your way --> As general rule, avoid extensions with fancy names. Could break amazon website
Extension defender --> Should check for malicious extensions but it hangs at "scanning". Just use Adwcleaner software to do that
Extensity --> Will break sign-in to google services
Extensions manager [Several] --> Not everyone will work due an issue with their popup (most updated could work fine)
Extensions for Developer Tools --> Most will work. If they doesn't is likely due chromium version, so a report both to devs page and vivaldi will help
Eye Dropper --> Don't seem to work anymore. Try Color
Facebook Purity --> Could cause glitches on Vivaldi and even mess with new FB layout/functionalites (which is enforced).
Google (Data Saver/Drive/Keep/Tasks/Hangouts) --> These extension won't work as they uses chrome sync or other api which vivaldi hasn't. You may encounter issues/incompatibility with most G-extensions.
Google Translate --> Could work but may fail on some sites. Consider imtranslator as alternative.
Handsfree for Web --> Control browser via voice. Uses restricted googe chrome APIs.
Hoverify (paid extension) --> Some features are broken due popup handling.
IBM Security Rapport (Trusteer) --> Broken but honestly never been really meant to work. They made their best to make it incompatible.
Internet Download manager --> NOTE: Not Ready for Manifest V3. IDM should support Vivaldi as long you keep the software, the extension and vivaldi updated. Legacy versions are not supported.
Kaspersky Protection --> I fear this only support chrome. No workarounds are known (yet).
LastPass --> Mixed reviews. If encounter issue try to contact them too.
Metamask --> Has a broken popup/window
MultiverseX --> Broken popup
Nooboss --> Removed from store and not updated anymore. You might want to check ExtManager.
Old layout for Facebook --> The extension to get the old Facebook layout may be break the site.
Omnibar/Omnibox extensions --> Vivaldi now switched to the omnibox but is still fairly recent so some extensions might still fail.
PageZipper --> Seems to be broken on chromium (even the bookmarklet). Try uAutoPagerize.
Passwords manager [Several] --> For example, Lastpass and 1password are known to have issues or became incompatible with Vivaldi. Bitwarden and Keepass seems to work fine.
Powerful Pixiv Downloader/Pixiv Fanbox Downloader --> Known to cause severe performance issues on Vivaldi.
Perplexity AI --> Known to "hijack" vivaldi settings un-allowing these to be saved correctly.
Selenium WebDriver --> These kind of automatization tools have to be implemented both as an extension and as executable so they will be likely not available for vivaldi in the short times.
Save Image Router --> Not developed anymore. Save in should work
Sessions/Tabs/Windows extensions --> Most of them won't work, but very few may works (as OneTab / OttoTabs). This as Vivaldi manage these elements on its own.
ScriptJager --> Not updated since years. NoScript is MV3
Sucuri sitecheck --> Should check opened site for bad behaviours. It hangs at "scanning". Use their site.
Table Of Content / Google Workspace --> Extensions which need for Google Workspace won't work as they are actually linked to the chrome account and google restricted APIs.
Tabs counter --> Counting is wrong when incognito mode is on. Window panel actually has the same feature.
Text to Speech --> Voice Reader TTS. Seems to slowdown google searches
Ublock Origin --> Won't work with Manifest V3. Gold standards are now Ubo Lite and Adguard (or the native blocker).
ViolentMonkey --> Still not MV3. Use Tampermonkey in the meanwhile (but I suspect ViolentMonkey will be updated soon or later)
VPN extensions --> Most of them will work, but some may have issue ons Vivaldi (if they made only with google in mind). Report in the thread if your don't work.
Video downloader professional --> It used to have bad behaviours injecting ads/trackers in opened tabs thus considered malware by AdwCleaner / Junkware Removal tool (its id --> elicpjhcidhpjomhibiffojpinpmmpil)
Voice control --> Control browser via voice. Uses unsupported and restricted chrome APIs.
Xmarks --> Not developed anymore. It can only "sync" one folder - the one set as "bookmark bar folder".
I suggest using Vivaldi Sync
zzllrr Imager Geek --> It worsened over the years (note the poor score). Not exactly a replacement - but a good aid - could be Download All Images
// nothing to see here (mostly archived stuff will go here)
Anti adblock killer.js --> A legacy script used in Tampermonkey/Violentmonkey and combined with an adblocker.
Chrome Apps --> Apps support was deprecated years ago. Chromium now relies on PWA apps (which are supported)
Chrome APIs (depends on) --> Some extensions are bound with the Google Browser or the Google Workspaces, so they call specific APIs that chromium - Vivaldi and most other blink based browser hasn't.
Usually, such extensions trigger chrome -->//chrome-signin/?access_point=6&reason=0 (chrome sign-in) which isn't supported, the login to Google Workspaces or have "for chrome [only]" in the name.
Chrome themes --> No chrome theme will work as Vivaldi don't use chromium UI at all. (Addons like osprey/stylus will work fine).
Export links of all the extensions --> FIXED
Extensions with "broken popup" --> Some extensions, while perfectly working, may have a broken popup when Vivaldi UI is <100%. Originally known as VB-39040 (now I don't know) -->
Feedbro --> Seems to be fixed
Flash video downloader 28.2.1 --> This is the last version which works as expected. Newer versions often have "grabbing issues". Be careful as most of these addons could turn in malware or removed for Google TOS violation.
IE Tab multi (enhanced) --> A very old extensions based on the deprecated NPAPI (chromium 49!). Won't work.
IE Tab --> Latest version has issues with Vivaldi; older ones only works if panels/tabs aren't on right.
Imtranslator --> Translator seems to do a good job. UPDATED
Kaspersky Password Manager --> Probably fixed
Linkclump --> Should work disabling vivaldi mouse gestures.
Mal-Sync --> Probably it worked in past. VB-94133 seems to be fixed.
NaCL Support --> Is not even an extension - it's a framework plugin which is in deprecation status.
Sites which use(d) this worked only on chrome
PIP Video --> An old extension based on a experimental flag and broken since chromium 56. Vivaldi now has this feature.
Little Rat --> Might have broken popup
Sidebar API (depends on) --> Sidebar API is now implemented.
SimpleExtManager 1.4.4+ --> Newest versions has a "broken" popup; 1.4.3.18 works perfectly.
Stylus --> New version is MV3. Or you might consider Stylebot (it has a simpler UI but seems to work okay and provide also an useful element picker)
Some download managers --> Some works, some don't. Try ODM or CDM.
Unsupported / without a proper alternative ( Can change anytime ) --> AutoPagerize, CAD (an mv3 is planned), CookieBro , Disable HTML5 Autoplay (Reloaded), ForceBackgroundTab, HoverZoom, InternetDownloadManager, RecursiveBookmarkSorter and potentially more...
Video Autoplay Blocker --> The site goes to a parked domain. I suggest to try alternatives.
Video downloader helper --> The download link never appear in the download manager.
It works now but sadly went with a licence model (which might limit downloads)
Wallabag --> It works, but you can't see its additional context menu entries do a missing implementation of chromium API in Vivaldi] [VB-40954 is fixed]
Work In progress --> A list of Manifest V3 working alternatives. Look at 1st article and 2nd article).
None of the drag and search extensions such as "Yet Another Drag and Go" or "Simple Drag & Drop Search" work.
Team_Vivaldi Vivaldi Team
Thanks for your comments and sorry for the troubles you encountered. Does the following fix the issues you're having with IDM?
https://vivaldi.net/en-US/forum/3rd-party-extensions/10638-idm-6-25-on-vivaldi-1-1-fix#57680
Hangouts worked smoothly earlier in older versions of Vivaldi (or older versions of Hangouts?). Now it shows blank window until i open F12 mode and press F5. Or until a new message arrives. So it almost works.
The same problem with Hangouts extension on 1.2.485.14.
Tabs Outliner also does not work: when you click the extension button, the Tabs Outliner window does not appear.
I didn't realize there was already a separate thread about the issue here.
Made this topic a sticky.
Click&Clean don´t work well and shows only a half meu
Rest web service
Extension won't save anything. (Favorites, Last calls)
Btw. anyone knowing a working nice REST client for Vivaldi?
Morrolan70
Print Edit does not work.
How it works in Chrome:
Reopens current page in new tab, with additional gui bar, where the user select what elements to show/hide before printing the page.
Vivaldi reopens the current page in new tab, without the additional gui bar.
DamanGoldberg
Google Drive in particular and Google Services in general:
[attachment=4334]Screenshotfrom2016-08-2805-18-13.png[/attachment]
This is the 1st screen I get to.
[attachment=4335]Screenshotfrom2016-08-2805-18-48.png[/attachment]
This is the 2nd screen I get to. Nothing.
This has been reported as a bug, VB-20826, and searched the forum without success on this earlier.
Ubuntu 16.0.4 LTS on VirtualBox (8 GB - 32 GB storage - 128 MB VM)
Snapshot 1.3.582.3 Deb amd64
Most of the extensions which use google APIs/login wont work in Vivaldi due missing [restricted] Chrome APIs. And Google Drive is one of them.
-
DamanGoldberg
Hadden89
When I did a search on Google Drive and similar, I didn't find anything until I refreshed this page and found the what should be now sticky list that has been updated.
Elsewhere, it was noted that program that launches other browsers (Chrome, Edge, IE, Mozilla, etc.) will not work in Chrome due to "certain permissions" that are allowed in Mozilla but not Chrome. Since Vivaldi is chromium at it's core, I don't see a workaround for this, BiCBW.{"But i Could Be Wrong"}
HanlonsRazor
These window resizers below don't work. Would be a great feature for Vivaldi though.
Window Resizer. This one doesn't do anything.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/window-resizer/kkelicaakdanhinjdeammmilcgefonfh?utm_source=chrome-app-launcher-info-dialog
Tab Resize - split screen layout. This one works incorrectly.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/tab-resize-split-screen-l/bkpenclhmiealbebdopglffmfdiilejc?utm_source=chrome-app-launcher-info-dialog
Also Onetab shortcuts do not work.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/onetab/chphlpgkkbolifaimnlloiipkdnihall?utm_source=chrome-app-launcher-info-dialog
I found some extensions work only when Opera is installed along. For instance Roboform Password from Google Extension will not work without having Opera installed. Even though I don
t use Opera, I have to have it in order for Roboform to work with Vivaldi Roboform installer itself do not recognize Vivaldi. It sees only FF, Opera and Chrome. For Browser Cleaning I use **Click & Clean** because **History Eraser** which I like more doesnt work with VV :S
-
Fleex doesn't work. It should display button on the toolbar, but the button appears only for half a second (after installing/enabling) and then disappears. There's no way to activate the extension without the button.
Vivaldi 1.4.589.15 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 670f6a9e453ba1001989e91084c0d7505fb504dd
OS Linux
Blink 537.36 (@670f6a9e453ba1001989e91084c0d7505fb504dd)
JavaScript V8 5.3.332.37
Flash 23.0.0.162
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/53.0.2785.90 Safari/537.36 Vivaldi/1.4.589.15
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable –ppapi-flash-path=/opt/google/chrome/PepperFlash/libpepflashplayer.so --ppapi-flash-version=23.0.0.162 --always-authorize-plugins --disable-translate --window-depth=24 --x11-visual-id=33 --wm-user-time-ms=37888487 --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/kossak/.config/vivaldi/Default
Xmarks downloads only bookmarks in "Bookmarks bar" folder, but not these in "Other bookmarks" folder.
-
Ghostery
It detects stuff but does not block.
-
ITSecMedia
Bamboo Spear
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/bamboo-spear/eakplngdcboeilofopihpjnoeclenhmn?utm_source=chrome-app-launcher-info-dialog
The opened menu-icon options popup is flickering terribly … the plugin works so far, but it's a threat to the eyes.
-
This post is deleted!