automatic light and dark mode
AndreOliveira
vivaldi for linux does not automatically switch between light and dark modes depending on the system
Brave recently added a check for this. Maybe that code can inspire:
https://github.com/brave/brave-browser/issues/14685
mib2berlin
@Slownicofish
Hi, there is a new setting in the latest Vivaldi snapshot (Beta), maybe this will fit your needs.
I guess this will come in the next Vivaldi 6.6 stable.
Cheers, mib
That is a very good feature!
The one I was really talking about was that the browser itself needs to adapt do linux dark mode
DoctorG Ambassador
Yes, you need to have activated "GTK" in chrome://settings.
Older known Chromium issue.
@DoctorG Thank you, that seems to work for the majority of the browser elements. But the Vivaldi ui do not change with that setting and this setting activated:
Brave added a feature that detects dark mode on the "Classic" setting in "chrome://settings/appearance" which also changes the browser UI, maybe vivaldi could do something similar. (I do know the ui elements of Brave and Vivaldi are entirely different):
DoctorG Ambassador
@Slownicofish I can see that parts of Vivaldi UI follows the Dark mode of the Linux desktop (KDE; GNOME), but not the theme
Longstanding nasty issue.
I never saw this issue much as i use Vivaldi Dark theme all the time.
I updated this bug:
VB-97857 "Vivaldi's theme scheduler does not respect FreeDesktop Theme Preference (dark mode)"