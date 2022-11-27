Happy 1st Advent to you all 🕯️ 🍀
ingolftopf
"Better to light a light than complain about darkness."
ingolftopf
Is there a Christmas "Tony"?
ingolftopf
:tony_laughing
"Tony" the lava ball is from Iceland, the land of fire and ice.
From there, where Vivaldi was also born.
"Tony's Story on Vivaldi"
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/13883/tony-s-story-on-vivaldi?_=1669534178875
stardepp
In keeping with the Christmas season, you can decorate your Vivaldi browser with @nomadic your Christmas garland. For this to work, the reading sidebar must be placed at the top below the address bar.
CSS Code
.bookmark-bar:after { content: ""; position: absolute; top: 47px; width: 100%; height: 46px; background-size: 530px; background-image: url("https://i.imgur.com/GQab4RT.png"); z-index: 1; }
This Christmas garland can also be displayed at the bottom, just above the status bar:
.toolbar-statusbar:after { content: ""; position: absolute; top: -38px; width: 100%; height: 45px; background-size: 530px; background-image: url(https://i.imgur.com/GQab4RT.png); z-index: 1; }
@ingolftopf , I made one some years ago
ingolftopf
@STARDEPP @CATWEAZLE
Thank you for your ideas.
Advent is long over. Holy Week has just begun.
Next Sunday will be the first Sunday of Advent.