BUG: Problem with catching hotkey presses...
I have hotkey F7 set to "reopen closed tab". Often, when using it quickly multiple times in a row, Vivaldi doesn't catch all my F7 presses. As a workaround, I have to slow down my F7 presses. So Vivaldi has a problem with catching hotkey presses when it is busy processing tabs. To test this bug, you need to test with real webpages such as YouTube, not blank tabs. Please fix.
[bug reported VB-93227]
Hi,
Ask about your Report Status to either update or close the Topic.
Thx