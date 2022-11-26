@DoctorG

The "fix" seems to be partially broken as of 6.4.3160.41 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Win 10. On a per-user install, Notifications still go to the Action Center, but there are no toast notifications anymore.

Edit: Okay, that's weird. I uninstalled so I could rollback to 6.1.3035 from August. As soon as I installed and launched the old version, it auto-updated (despite my settings saying not to) back to 6.4.3160, much to my annoyance. Right before I started the whole process again, a notification triggered, and it worked correctly.

It wasn't even on a clean profile. It loaded up my tabs and extensions and everything.