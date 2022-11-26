Bug/Vivaldi 5.4 to 5.5, system toast notification doesn't work(#enable-system-notifications)
-
Vivaldi's notification system has begun to annoy me since the 5.4 update.
The classic and legacy native toast system is not working anymore. And I hate the chrome notification toast and prefer the system notification instead.
So I'm reporting this as a bug because even when you activate #enable-system-notifications, you don't get the expected result.
If anybody knows a working solution, please let us know.
-
I do not consider this as resolved.
I'm on Windows 10 and I hate the chrome notification toast and much prefer the native one.
Vivaldi version 5.5, portable version or not, the issue remains. I'm filing a new bug report if this doesn't get reopened.
-
Update.
It seems installing Vivaldi as "per user" and without admin rights is the only thing that fixes the issue at the moment.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@stephen022 "Install per User" are my setups on Windows 10/11 as update is easier for users and native Windows notification works correct.
-
The "fix" seems to be partially broken as of 6.4.3160.41 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Win 10. On a per-user install, Notifications still go to the Action Center, but there are no toast notifications anymore.
Edit: Okay, that's weird. I uninstalled so I could rollback to 6.1.3035 from August. As soon as I installed and launched the old version, it auto-updated (despite my settings saying not to) back to 6.4.3160, much to my annoyance. Right before I started the whole process again, a notification triggered, and it worked correctly.
It wasn't even on a clean profile. It loaded up my tabs and extensions and everything.