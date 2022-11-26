I'm a little confused how the Mailing List feature is supposed to work.

What I thought would happen is that it would automatically create "folders" under Mailing List/Other based on the List-Id header in e-mails.

However, I can see no folders at all under Other. I've tried the various troubleshooting tips including forcing a re-index. I've also tried click on the "Rerun filter for folder", and "Regenerate" options in the right click menu for Mailing List.

I also upgraded to 5.6.2861.3 in case that fixed things.

What an I doing wrong - or is this not fully functional at the moment?

thanks

Matthew