Mailing Lists
I'm a little confused how the Mailing List feature is supposed to work.
What I thought would happen is that it would automatically create "folders" under Mailing List/Other based on the List-Id header in e-mails.
However, I can see no folders at all under Other. I've tried the various troubleshooting tips including forcing a re-index. I've also tried click on the "Rerun filter for folder", and "Regenerate" options in the right click menu for Mailing List.
I also upgraded to 5.6.2861.3 in case that fixed things.
What an I doing wrong - or is this not fully functional at the moment?
thanks
Matthew
yojimbo274064400
Please confirm Settings > Mail > Uncatagorized mailing lists > Ignore Selected is selected.
Uncategorized mailing lists > Ignore selected is checked, and the list below is empty, as per the screen shot - but no joy. I've also attempted to remove and recreate the accounts, and also uninstall and re-install Vivaldi.
I've check the raw view of e-mails downloaded and there are e-mails with a List-Id (or occasionally List-ID).
Matthew
Hi,
Just making sure...
- Are there mails when you click other?
- If so, is there an arrow next to the Other folder (at least when you hover that could be closed?)
No e-mails and no arrow when hovering.
Matthew
gmg Vivaldi Team
Interesting...
Could you save one of those messages that has a list-id (ctrl+s or cmd+s to save) and attach it to a bug?
(You can of course change any sensitive emails or info in the headers before sending it if you'd like)
Wondering if I can reproduce this.
You can make a bug here https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
@gmg Done - VB-93260
Hi,
I imported that email and tested on a clean profile and it made a mailing list for that email
That makes this a little more complicated...
Have you tried making a new profile and setting up the same mail account there and seeing whether you get mailing lists?
-
I've done some experimenting.
First, if I create a new empty account, and "import" the e-mail from a text file it does create the Mailing List folder.
If on the other hand a create a new empty account linked to my IMAP server (Axigen X4), and copy the e-mail into that account via (e.g.) the web interface so that Vivaldi has to download the e-mail via IMAP from than importing, it does not create the mailing list folder.
Doing a little more testing I discovered the following (odd behaviour):
1 Create empty account
2 Download e-mail message from IMAP
3 Mailing List folder not created
4 Save e-mail message (as .eml)
5 Delete e-mail message in account
6 Import e-mail message (saved in step 4)
7 Mailing List folder not created
8 Delete e-mail mssage in account
9 Quit Vivaldi; Delete AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Storage\ext\mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli\def\IndexedDB; Restart Vivaldi
10 Import e-mail message (saved in step 4)
11 Mailing List folder is created.
I also did some digging in at the IMAP level as I spotted from Vivaldi was FETCHing the List-Id header, in case there was a problem there - but the IMAP server does appear to be returning valid data. So this is a quick (redacted) extract:
W36 UID FETCH 17 (UID BODYSTRUCTURE FLAGS ENVELOPE BODY.PEEK[HEADER.FIELDS (REFERENCES LIST-ID X-MICROSOFT-ORIGINAL-MESSAGE-ID FROM)] MODSEQ) * 1 FETCH (UID 17 BODYSTRUCTURE (("TEXT" "plain" ("charset" "utf-8" "format" "fixed") NIL NIL "quoted-printable" 1962 51 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL)("TEXT" "html" ("charset" "utf-8") NIL NIL "quoted-printable" 46924 1063 NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL) "alternative" ("boundary" "_----------=_MCPart_1046382923") NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL) FLAGS (\Seen) ENVELOPE ("Mon, 28 Nov 2022 16:14:50 +0000" {81} =?utf-8?Q?Headset=20Deals=21=20=2D=20Black=20Friday=20Offers=20End=20Tonight=21?= (("********** Flight Equipment" NIL "Newsletter" "**********.co.uk")) (("********** Flight Equipment" NIL "Newsletter" "**********.co.uk")) (("********** Flight Equipment" NIL "Newsletter" "**********.co.uk")) ((NIL NIL "**********" "**********.com")) NIL NIL NIL {96} <94c16bd0198723a89203a1a08.e3c126a06a.20221128161440.9f08e1192e.f29d10b3@mail83.sea21.rsgsv.net>) BODY[HEADER.FIELDS ("REFERENCES" "LIST-ID" "X-MICROSOFT-ORIGINAL-MESSAGE-ID" "FROM")] {187} From: =?utf-8?Q?**********=20Flight=20Equipment?= <Newsletter@**********.co.uk> List-ID: 94c16bd0198723a89203a1a08mc list <94c16bd0198723a89203a1a08.40971.list-id.mcsv.net> MODSEQ (39)) W36 OK FETCH completed
I don't know if the splitting the List-Id across a second line is causing the problem? Or the fact that From and List-Id are returned in the opposite order to that in the request?
Matthew
-
@mdovey
I'll have to test this
-
Wouldn't it be nice if we could just create more folders in Mailing Lists?
-
The automatic mailing list feature is still not working for me - I'm now using Vivaldi 6.2.3105.51 and Axigen 10.5.7
Matthew