Increase font size in panel window
I like to run social media in the panel window but cannot read the small font. Neither the interface zoom function nor the webpage zoom function affect the panel window. How can I increase the font size here because I would really like to use it but it is useless to me like this. Thanks.
DoctorG Ambassador
@krv1 Hover the head of the panel, open context menu, see in sub-menu "Navigation Controls" → "Zoom Controls".
Thank you. That is what I needed!
DoctorG Ambassador
@DerHimmelssheriff Such extra menu for panels exists since 5.4 version: can not find the changelog, but i had listed it on my site
@DoctorG
Thank you so much!
I'm using a tree view style addon in the side panel, and the font is a little bit small and this saves my eyes!