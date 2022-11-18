@Marxin You are talking about extensions, not plugins. Plugins are particularized DLLs and such that provide a way to run a specific protocol. Extensions are add-ons to a browser which are mini-programs in and of themselves that contain specific capabilities not normally present in the browser.

Extensions cannot be transferred from one machine to another. They are encrypted by the host systems so that no other system can access them. You can sync extensions and passwords between systems (using Vivaldi Sync), but you cannot move them. The systems themselves won't allow it.