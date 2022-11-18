Plugins disappear after moving Vivaldi Portable to another PC
Plugins disappear after moving Vivaldi Portable to another PC.
I tried different folder i privilege.
But profile overall, and bookmarks are present.
@Marxin You are talking about extensions, not plugins. Plugins are particularized DLLs and such that provide a way to run a specific protocol. Extensions are add-ons to a browser which are mini-programs in and of themselves that contain specific capabilities not normally present in the browser.
Extensions cannot be transferred from one machine to another. They are encrypted by the host systems so that no other system can access them. You can sync extensions and passwords between systems (using Vivaldi Sync), but you cannot move them. The systems themselves won't allow it.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Marxin There is no Portable version of Vivaldi.
The Standalone install loses login and plugin data after changing Windows or PC.
@Marxin There is no such thing as Vivaldi Portable. There are Vivaldi standalone instances which can be installed anywhere on a host machine, because they contain the app and the user data in the same Vivaldi folder.
mib2berlin
@Marxin
Hi, Vivaldi standalone is not portable, the passwords and extesions are encrypted with the Windows user ID.
If you open Vivaldi on a different system Vivaldi cant read the needed files.
You can export your passwords on the "Old" PC and import in the new but you cant copy the extensions/plugins, I fear.
You can use sync to run Vivaldi but you need a clean install on every new system or you can break the sync data.
More information: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/14642/how-to-manually-backup-restore-transfer-your-profile-to-another-device
Cheers, mib
Thanks a lot for this clarifying answers.
I suspected it would be something with security.
Is there any way to bypass these security locks?
In other words, create a portable version of vivaldi.
Or maybe I have to chang user ID. Vivaldi fingerprinting system(fonts, media device, hhd id etc) ? or just read system ID, Device ID, User ID?
Hi,
If I recall,
You can install the extensions using the Sync option, Restart Vivaldi, replace extension settings folder with your BackUp.
I did it time ago with mostly all the Profile but didn't documented, just recall to start fresh, Sync and then add/replace restarting in between each time.
Thank you, this is some workaround.
I wonder why a simple situation like changing computers/ moving profile is so hard.
I like full control of my digital life, my profile, and files etc.
I have a lot of passwords, and pass for a wallet worth a thousand $ just in 1 file - AES, 30 character pass, and no problem I mean the Keepass
If the files are encrypted on hdd, great, ( i have VeraCrypt on system) but why do I have no password to this file.
I see that I have to come to terms with the fact that Vivaldi is not portable.
Again thanks for your help
DoctorG Ambassador
@Marxin said in Plugins disappear after moving Vivaldi Portable to another PC:
I wonder why a simple situation like changing computers/ moving profile is so hard.
The login database and plugins data are encrypted by a security key which was created by the Windows OS and resides on the PC where you created the "Portable" version.
That is Chromium core design. Not fixable at this time by Vivaldi devs, but a real portable Vivaldi version without mentioned restrictions is planned.
⇒ https://labs.gwendragon.de/blog/Computer/Windows/information-on-windows-dpapi
That's how I thought Google built this feature.
Just like many other spy features that are built into chromium.
I just wonder if Vivaldi removed some of them, or give us option to turn off ich, but that's a topic for another post.
I like the Vivaldi community and also Vivaldi's approach to the user. The browser gives users a lot of freedom. I just need to check how to disable some options and make it more private.
So bad there isn't a portable version.
This meant I had to switch to another one unfortunately.
I'll be watching and waiting for a portable version.
There are at least 3 browsers with portable version, based on chromium ( I won't name them here) . They provide a full portable version, so it's not rocket science.
It seemed to me that Vivaldi is a browser for advanced users who like to customize it, to their needs, and like freedom.
And power users know how to handle their security and should be freed. And be able to install a portable version.
RobDownUnder
Perhaps the problem is BITLOCKER which I hate with a vengeance.
MS has not used Analysts for decades.
The young programmers decided that anyone signing in to Windows via a MS account automatically gets it's hard drive encrypted. We are not given a choice.
Also watch out if you connect an external drive, as it too can get BITLOCKERED without our permission.
If first choose to local sign in, you can choose to avoid BitLocker. But I am not sure what happens when you previously used MS sign in.