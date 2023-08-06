*** (6 August Update)

This week I receive updates for the Mesa and Vaapi packages and not video acceleration is broken on the Snapshot too, same problem as with the Stable.

Now I'll have to use Firefox only for watching videos.

This shouldn't ever happen, and it's only Vivaldi (and maybe chorume based web browsers that have this problem)

*** SOLVED (19 March Update)

https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/652853

Hope I'll not have to struggle with this again.

***UN-SOLVED (16 February Update)

I'm stuck at version 5.7.2901.3, because video acceleration stopped working. I tried installing the new Stable version, installed the extension, switch the flags, added the command line. Still don't works.

I was thinking for some time to switch from the snapshots and use only the Stable, but now I can't put this plan to work.

WHY IS VIDEO ACCELERATION SO HARD TO MAKE WORK ON LINUX?!

SOLVED!!! Video Acceleration Working on NEON!!! / Can you tell me if there's anything wrong preventing my Vivaldi from using hardware video decode?

From vivaldi://gpu

Graphics Feature Status Canvas: Hardware accelerated Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Enabled Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled Compositing: Hardware accelerated Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled OpenGL: Enabled Rasterization: Hardware accelerated on all pages Raw Draw: Disabled Video Decode: Hardware accelerated Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled Vulkan: Disabled WebGL: Hardware accelerated WebGL2: Hardware accelerated WebGPU: Disabled

From vivaldi:media-internals, a simple video on youtube.

Player Properties

render_id: 17 player_id: 26 created: 2022-11-18 14:57:28.164 UTC origin_url: https://www.youtube.com/ kFrameUrl: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0twDETh6QaI kFrameTitle: ROBLOX_OOF.mp3 - YouTube url: blob:https://www.youtube.com/cd693775-b482-49db-ab70-aa13d15e28a2 kTextTracks: info: Selected video track: [1] kRendererName: RendererImpl pipeline_state: kPlaying duration: 7068.761 kVideoTracks: [object Object] kAudioTracks: [object Object] event: kPlay seek_target: 1360 kIsAudioDecryptingDemuxerStream: false kAudioDecoderName: FFmpegAudioDecoder kIsPlatformAudioDecoder: false kIsVideoDecryptingDemuxerStream: false kVideoDecoderName: FFmpegVideoDecoder kIsPlatformVideoDecoder: false dimensions: 854x480 kResolution: 854x480 pipeline_buffering_state: [object Object] kVideoPlaybackRoughness: 6.037 kVideoPlaybackFreezing: 0.033338 kFramerate: 30

Log

00:00:00.000 created "2022-11-18 14:57:28.164 UTC" 00:00:00.001 origin_url "https://www.youtube.com/" 00:00:00.001 kFrameUrl "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0twDETh6QaI" 00:00:00.001 kFrameTitle "ROBLOX_OOF.mp3 - YouTube" 00:00:00.003 url "blob:https://www.youtube.com/cd693775-b482-49db-ab70-aa13d15e28a2" 00:00:00.003 kTextTracks [] 00:00:00.003 info "ChunkDemuxer" 00:00:00.003 kRendererName "RendererImpl" 00:00:00.003 pipeline_state "kStarting" 00:00:00.093 duration 7068.761 00:00:02.541 kVideoTracks [{"alpha mode":"is_opaque","codec":"h264","coded size":"854x480","color space":"{primaries:BT709, transfer:BT709, matrix:BT709, range:LIMITED}","encryption scheme":"Unencrypted","has extra data":false,"hdr metadata":"unset","natural size":"854x480","orientation":"0°","profile":"h264 main","visible rect":"0,0 854x480"}] 00:00:03.045 kAudioTracks [{"bytes per channel":4,"bytes per frame":8,"channel layout":"STEREO","channels":2,"codec":"opus","codec delay":312,"discard decoder delay":true,"encryption scheme":"Unencrypted","has extra data":true,"profile":"unknown","sample format":"Float 32-bit","samples per second":48000,"seek preroll":"80000us"}] 00:00:03.092 info "Effective playback rate changed from 0 to 1" 00:00:03.093 event "kPlay" 00:00:03.096 seek_target 1360 00:00:03.330 kIsAudioDecryptingDemuxerStream false 00:00:03.330 kAudioDecoderName "FFmpegAudioDecoder" 00:00:03.330 kIsPlatformAudioDecoder false 00:00:03.330 info "Selected FFmpegAudioDecoder for audio decoding, config: codec: opus, profile: unknown, bytes_per_channel: 4, channel_layout: STEREO, channels: 2, samples_per_second: 48000, sample_format: Float 32-bit, bytes_per_frame: 8, seek_preroll: 80000us, codec_delay: 312, has extra data: true, encryption scheme: Unencrypted, discard decoder delay: true, target_output_channel_layout: STEREO, target_output_sample_format: Unknown sample format, has aac extra data: false" 00:00:03.330 info "Failed to initialize DecryptingVideoDecoder" 00:00:03.330 info "Failed to initialize VaapiVideoDecoder" 00:00:03.343 info "Failed to initialize VpxVideoDecoder" 00:00:03.346 info "Failed to initialize Dav1dVideoDecoder" 00:00:03.363 kIsVideoDecryptingDemuxerStream false 00:00:03.363 kVideoDecoderName "FFmpegVideoDecoder" 00:00:03.363 kIsPlatformVideoDecoder false 00:00:03.363 info "Selected FFmpegVideoDecoder for video decoding, config: codec: h264, profile: h264 main, level: not available, alpha_mode: is_opaque, coded size: [854,480], visible rect: [0,0,854,480], natural size: [854,480], has extra data: false, encryption scheme: Unencrypted, rotation: 0°, flipped: 0, color space: {primaries:BT709, transfer:BT709, matrix:BT709, range:LIMITED}" 00:00:03.363 pipeline_state "kPlaying" 00:00:03.374 pipeline_state "kSeeking" 00:00:03.511 pipeline_state "kPlaying" 00:00:03.639 dimensions "854x480" 00:00:03.639 kResolution "854x480" 00:00:03.674 pipeline_buffering_state {"for_suspended_start":false,"state":"BUFFERING_HAVE_ENOUGH"} 00:00:29.143 info "Selected video track: []" 00:00:29.144 pipeline_buffering_state {"for_suspended_start":false,"state":"BUFFERING_HAVE_ENOUGH"} 00:01:06.018 info "Selected video track: [1]" 00:01:06.390 pipeline_buffering_state {"for_suspended_start":false,"state":"BUFFERING_HAVE_ENOUGH"} 00:02:46.398 kVideoPlaybackRoughness 4.295 00:02:46.398 kVideoPlaybackFreezing 0.066646 00:02:46.398 kFramerate 30 00:04:26.395 kVideoPlaybackRoughness 3.006 00:04:26.395 kVideoPlaybackFreezing 0.033335 00:04:26.395 kFramerate 30 00:06:06.525 kVideoPlaybackRoughness 5.228 00:06:06.525 kVideoPlaybackFreezing 0.09997 00:06:06.525 kFramerate 30 00:07:46.522 kVideoPlaybackRoughness 0.257 00:07:46.522 kVideoPlaybackFreezing 0.033336 00:07:46.522 kFramerate 30 00:09:26.519 kVideoPlaybackRoughness 6.037 00:09:26.519 kVideoPlaybackFreezing 0.033338 00:09:26.519 kFramerate 30 00:11:06.527 kVideoPlaybackRoughness 5.261 00:11:06.527 kVideoPlaybackFreezing 0.033346 00:11:06.527 kFramerate 30

There's anything wrong there?

There's some lines that I can add to the file path beyond "--use-gl=desktop --enable-features=VaapiVideoDecoder"?

Firefox works without a problem but nothing can make Vivaldi work.