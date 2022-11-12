Sort search engines by name or nickname...
As seen in the screenshot, some of us have a lot of search engines. To help us manage it, please add an option to sort search engines by name or nickname. Currently, we have to manually sort them, which is a big hassle.
[bug reported VB-92964]
Hi,
Ask about your Report Status to either update or close the Topic.
Thx
edwardp Ambassador
@TsunamiZ As you noted, they can be moved up or down using the arrow icons at the bottom right of the list. They can be sorted alphabetically this way.