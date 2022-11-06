Crash on moving tabs to new window
I can consistently make Vivaldi crash when selecting 2 or more tabs and dragging them out of the current window to a new window.
Can someone confirm it so I can open a bug?
Thanks
Environment
- Vivaldi: 5.6.2829.3 (Official Build) (x86_64)
- Revision: c1318407586ec679cea98774733586f1aba76a74
- OS: macOS Version 12.6.1 (Build 21G217)
MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)
Processor 2.6 GHz 6-Core Intel Core i7
(it also happens on stable release)
I've used a new profile, a clean one (following this)... selected Essential on the initial startup configuration to minimize noise.
Steps to reproduce
- Open Vivaldi Snapshot
- Open 4 tabs (I have used different pages of vivaldi.com)
- Select 2 tabs
- Drag them out and release them
- Boom! Crash! (I have the .dmp file)
It doesn't happen when:
- A single tab is selected and moved out to a new or an existing window.
- Using the
Contextual menu of the tabs=>
Move 2 Tabs=>
To New Window.
I cannot reproduce this!?
Tried selecting 2 tabs (including current) and 2 (other) tabs, not including current.
Could it be Mac specific??
Note: I don't have Vivaldi fullscreen so dragged up to create new
window.
Yes, it is macOS specific.
I've tried it on Windows and it works ok.
I don't know in Linux.
You so now - my sig
This happens on Linux as well. No particular scenario but in more than 50% cases browser would just completely disappear.
Info:
Vivaldi 5.5.2805.42 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision a27d42632a79b549cfe6a32ddf2f26f6e03e6530 OS Linux JavaScript V8 10.6.194.23 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/106.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --enable-crashpad --flag-switches-begin --enable-smooth-scrolling --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=dukos-pc;1668057309;395655;1231_TIME261424406 --save-page-as-mhtml
This seems to have been fixed for me after updating to latest:
5.5.2805.44 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
At least on macOS using that version or Snapshot 5.6.2839.3 it is still happening.
I will report the issue. I've tested it on 2 different computers (even with different macOS versions, Monterey and Ventura) and it is the same.
Bug report: VB-92971
You are actually right, I have to correct myself. This has happened this morning again so it definitely isn't fixed yet on Linux either. It is just somehow less frequent.
And additionally, happens on Windows as well so it is not platform related at all!
Anyone has an update on this? Really annoying for me at workplace with constant crashing.
Could someone please post update (if any) on status of VB-92971 reported issue?
@mdaloia I am one of the Mac testers and so far, I have not been able to reproduce this. I tested on my M1 Mac running macOS Monterey and again after upgrading to macOS Ventura.
Are you currently running Vivaldi Stable or a Snapshot build? I will try to reproduce again with whatever specific build you are using.
@mdaloia FYI, I was able to trigger a crash with the 5.7.2883.3 Snapshot on macOS 13.1 using your steps-to-reproduce and I have confirmed VB-92971 in the bug tracker.
I can reproduce the crash consistently with 5.6.2867.46 (Stable) as well.
@xyzzy Thanks! I hope that it could be fixed soon
This happens to me too on macos, hope it gets fixed asap.
Anyone has an update on this one?
@maxdule The bug has not been picked up by a developer. I just reconfirmed that it still reproduces with all of the latest builds and will see what I can do to get this some more attention on this internally.
@xyzzy Hi there, I'm joining the pity party. I'm also seeing the same behaviour on Ventura 3.1 with a Mac M1 chip and version stable (see details of my computer and installation below.).
When I select a tab and drag it off a tab bar, so as to open it in a new window of its own, Vivaldi crashes consistently. It's been doing it for some time, but I can't recall with which version the behaviour began.
-
I just noticed that disable --smooth-scrolling is flagged in my preferences, so I tried enabling smooth scrolling, and the behaviour continues. So that appears to not be a factor.