I can consistently make Vivaldi crash when selecting 2 or more tabs and dragging them out of the current window to a new window.

Can someone confirm it so I can open a bug?

Thanks

Environment

Vivaldi : 5.6.2829.3 (Official Build) (x86_64)

: 5.6.2829.3 (Official Build) (x86_64) Revision : c1318407586ec679cea98774733586f1aba76a74

: c1318407586ec679cea98774733586f1aba76a74 OS: macOS Version 12.6.1 (Build 21G217)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)

Processor 2.6 GHz 6-Core Intel Core i7

(it also happens on stable release)

I've used a new profile, a clean one (following this)... selected Essential on the initial startup configuration to minimize noise.

Steps to reproduce

Open Vivaldi Snapshot Open 4 tabs (I have used different pages of vivaldi.com) Select 2 tabs Drag them out and release them Boom! Crash! (I have the .dmp file)

It doesn't happen when: