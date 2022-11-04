Hi there, I have Vivaldi installed on my laptop where I have all my bookmarks and the like saved, and I made sure to download my encryption password, where I have it saved on my laptop.

I installed Vivaldi on my main desk computer, and I try to enter the encryption password so they can sync together, but it keeps telling me my password is incorrect. It doesn't make any sense, I've quadruple checked the password, I've resaved the password several times to see if maybe it changed- no, it's the same it's always been.

This is incredibly frustrating, as I just want the same data I have on my laptop, on my computer.

I'm afraid of resetting, I don't want to lose any of my bookmarks.

Please please help!!