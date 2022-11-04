-
Hi there, I have Vivaldi installed on my laptop where I have all my bookmarks and the like saved, and I made sure to download my encryption password, where I have it saved on my laptop.
I installed Vivaldi on my main desk computer, and I try to enter the encryption password so they can sync together, but it keeps telling me my password is incorrect. It doesn't make any sense, I've quadruple checked the password, I've resaved the password several times to see if maybe it changed- no, it's the same it's always been.
This is incredibly frustrating, as I just want the same data I have on my laptop, on my computer.
I'm afraid of resetting, I don't want to lose any of my bookmarks.
Please please help!!
@lonqute The password and the encryption password are two different things. Are you sure that you are signing in with your community profile password first? If that succeeds, it should ask for and accept your encryption/decryption password.
@lonqute For use of encryption key in case you lost the encryption password, please read https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/#Backup_Encryption_Key
@Ayespy Yes, I'm already signed into my actual profile. I've tried putting in my regular password in, because I've seen some people do that. I tried both my regular password and my encryption, both do not work.
@DoctorG I didn't lose my encryption key. I have it. It's not working. Please read carefully.
@lonqute
@lonqute
Do you try to paste the content of this file as password?
This does not work, you have to load the file from Vivaldi login screen.
Load Encryption Key:
Cheers, mib
@lonqute said in Encryption Password Not Working:
@lonqute said in Encryption Password Not Working:
I tried both my regular password and my encryption, both do not work.
Possibly you're mixing up your encryption password and your encryption key ? They are different things.
You can export your encryption key which is a long string of random letters - but is not your encryption password. The key can be loaded separately to decrypt your data, see:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/#Backup_Encryption_Key
If you're still unable to activate Sync on your main PC I recommend doing a reset of remote data from the laptop. It won't remove anything from the local install. It will allow you to set a new encryption password and do a new export of your encryption key.
Make sure you also read the full documentation and troubleshooting guide:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshoot-sync-issues/
@Pathduck I did not realize the encryption key and encryption password were different, thank you for the distinction! The problem is, I've tried loading the file of the key into it, and it didn't work.
I'll attempt it again when I get home.
However, yes, my main concern was losing any data if I did the reset on my laptop, even after reading the articles before I posted the main inquiry, so I will try that too! I just wanted a clear clarification. Thanks!
@Pathduck I have a similar issue, see recently my microsoft account got hacked and my Laptop was remotely locked and encryted with Bit Locker, after a long investigation Microsoft concluded that my account could not be reocovered so i had to delete all my data and clean install windows on my laptop, This was the only laptop on which i ever installed Vivaldi and used it, i had alot of data on vivaldi, exports from my previous browsers aswell, and when i reinstalled vivaldi, it's asking me for the encrytion password, i never set one, but then i find out that if you don't set one than it sets your first even login password as the encryption password, i tried all my passwords, all of them, none of them worked, How do i access my data again?
@Haashir99 You had stored the "Backup of Encryption Key" in a safe place. Use it instead of the encryption password.
See Help for Sync [1] [2]
@Haashir99
Hi, if you never set a password the password for your Vivaldi account was set, same as for the forum for example.
The Vivaldi team cant encrypt your sync data, only the user can.
@DoctorG As far as i remember, i did not store any Backup of Encryption Key anywhere, and even if there was a chance that i forgot it, then it was probably stored on this laptop's older data which got wiped out, is there any other way to access it?
@mib2berlin But i tried all the passwords i ever had, it didnt work, i do have my vivaldi account hooked up to an Authenticator app, could i do something with that?
@Haashir99
Hm, you need an Authenticator app to login to the forum?
I guess the app will not help for the encryption.
If you don't have a valid encryption password nobody can reach your data.
@mib2berlin no i mean to say that when i first made this vivaldi account, i hooked up an authenticator app, not for forums, for my main account, i was saying that is it possible that if i do not rememeber my first ever password then i can somehow use the Authenticator app? or could it be used to access my first ever password some way?
And if this doesnt work does that mean that my vivaldi data is gone forever?
@Haashir99 said in Encryption Password Not Working:
i did not store any Backup of Encryption Key anywhere
Then you can not decrypt your previously synced profile data.
then it was probably stored on this laptop's older data which got wiped out
Storing data on same PC is not a backup.
is there any other way to access it?
No.
@DoctorG Damn sad, alright thanks
@Haashir99
Hm, how do you login to sync before the encryption password is needed?
@Haashir99 If you had not set a extra encryption password, use the forum password of your Vivaldi community account you already created before the malware attack on your PC.
@DoctorG
He use a 2Fa Authenticator app for the account, no idea how to login to sync with this.