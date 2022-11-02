Solved File Attachment
crazyworker
How can you attach a file to the email in vivaldi mail? I only have the option in the bar to insert an image. Or change the text. But no brackets or anything to attach a file. Can anyone tell me how this works?
THX
Pesala Ambassador
@crazyworker Click on the Paperclip icon. Select any file, not just images.
crazyworker
Thx, i was only a little blind, i look for paperclip direct over the text, but it is in the header
@Pesala
Hi, I can't see the symbol, sorry. Please help.
Pesala Ambassador
@Elfe1969 This is the default Mail Composer Toolbar - the paperclip icon is above the mail headers.
@Elfe1969 I have the exact same issue, and it means I have to log in to outlook web mail to send an email with attachments, think this is the reason I had to install thunderbird before, cannot see the paperclip at all, no point in attaching an image, as it would look the same as yours, everything but the confounded paperclip!:)
@crowley76 right click any other icon and choose to reset the toolbar to its default (or choose customize toolbar and drag and drop the paperclip button where you need it)