Hi

So yesterday Vivaldi started instantly freezing on startup. I've updated to the latest 5.5 release a few days ago, everything was going fine, I didn't make any major change in my settings or anything, but now every time I launch the app my fast dial appears as usual and then everything is frozen into place, can't click anywhere, can't even close the window, I have to use the task manager to kill the process.

I've looked for solutions, so far I've tried :

Uninstall/reinstall with keeping my users data

Back up my users data, reinstall without keeping them and copy paste them back in the appdata/local/vivaldi folder

Uninstall and reinstall an older version with keeping my users data

The issue must come from my user data somehow, because when I make a clean install without keeping them everything works, but the moment I try to copy paste them back in the whole thing starts freezing again. Again, no major changes on my side these past few days.

I'm slowly starting to accomodate myself to the idea of rebuilding my whole Vivaldi from a clean install, since it's the only thing that seems to work, but I thought I'd try this post, maybe someone has a less painful solution.

Also I can't give you any crashlog, seeing how the whole app just dies on launch, I don't even have that.