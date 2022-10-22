Vivaldi freezing on startup
-
Hi
So yesterday Vivaldi started instantly freezing on startup. I've updated to the latest 5.5 release a few days ago, everything was going fine, I didn't make any major change in my settings or anything, but now every time I launch the app my fast dial appears as usual and then everything is frozen into place, can't click anywhere, can't even close the window, I have to use the task manager to kill the process.
I've looked for solutions, so far I've tried :
- Uninstall/reinstall with keeping my users data
- Back up my users data, reinstall without keeping them and copy paste them back in the appdata/local/vivaldi folder
- Uninstall and reinstall an older version with keeping my users data
The issue must come from my user data somehow, because when I make a clean install without keeping them everything works, but the moment I try to copy paste them back in the whole thing starts freezing again. Again, no major changes on my side these past few days.
I'm slowly starting to accomodate myself to the idea of rebuilding my whole Vivaldi from a clean install, since it's the only thing that seems to work, but I thought I'd try this post, maybe someone has a less painful solution.
Also I can't give you any crashlog, seeing how the whole app just dies on launch, I don't even have that.
-
mib2berlin
@Bishbean
Hi, it seams really as your profile is broken, should never happen but if you work with computer all can happen.
How did you copy your user data back?
Take a look to the description, please:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/14642/how-to-manually-backup-restore-transfer-your-profile-to-another-device
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin thx for being so quick!
I actually just copy/pasted my user data folder back in the vivaldi folder, wasn't really surprised when it failed tbh.
I'll try to follow the instructions from the page you linked from my laptop who also runs Vivaldi with my profile, hoping I can import my working profile back on my desktop computer, because I can't use the app at all on my desktop computer, hopefully it'll work!
-
mib2berlin
@Bishbean
NP, the TV program is horror.
This should work except the password file, it is encrypted with the Windows user ID.
Use the file from your desktop backup instead.
Iirc it is the same with extensions.
Cheers, mib
-
@Bishbean said in Vivaldi freezing on startup:
Uninstall and reinstall an older version with keeping my users data
That may corrupt your profile!
You don't mention if you have sync enabled - this could "copy" settings between PC and laptop.
Otherwise, I would avoid copying "sessions" and extensions etc and just try "safe" things like bookmarks.
-
mib2berlin
-
@TbGbe Great I'll try that when I have the time, thank you all for your answers!
-
phatALprod
Hello. This is an old thread but I wanted to update this thread quickly with my latest experience.
I had 2 profiles, my 2nd profile (thankfully) was the frozen one and the one that wasnt working. I also was lucky enough to create 2 icons for vivaldi on my desktop. 1 for work, 1 for play.
My regular non work Vivaldi profile was working perfectly, so thats why I knew it was a problem.
I am very happy to say tho, that when exporting the bookmarks, it also exported the WORK bookmarks too!
This goes without saying but, I had a LOT of cache on that profile. I never cleared it once, and I fear this was the tipping point (although I am probably wrong).|
Here was my solution:
- Export Bookmarks, copy, and save to folders of your choice.
- Install and open Revo-uninstaller (I used the free version)
- Uninstall Vivaldi and run an ADVANCED scan post-uninstall. This will look for other files associated with Vivaldi, including registry files.
- I deleted ALL of it. Revo then loaded ANOTHER page because it found more files for me to delete.
- I removed everything from that list.
- Without restarting, I reinstalled Vivaldi, imported my bookmarks, and called it a day.
- I did not import any extensions as I thought maybe this would have been another issue. I did have to reinstall all of those but it was no problem
- I also had to redo my mouse gestures as I customized those a lot and I never realized. I had to use my muscle memory to create those again. (BTW Vivaldi's mouse gesture customizability is unbelievably amazing)