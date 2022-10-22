We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi sluggish? How to fix...
I generally have 8-10 windows (across multiple virtual desktops) open with 20-50 tabs each. After 4-6 months Vivaldi starts to become real sluggish. Everything is slow. Eventually, even scrolling down a page is agony as it takes 2-3 seconds before it starts to scroll. This has been going on for years, expecting a fix looks futile...
I believe I found a work-around fix today. The simple fix is to delete your profile and start with a fresh one. Yeah... Who wants to do that??? It appears that the problem is the ever increasing current session. The files in the profile/Sessions directory just keep growing and growing. There's a
Session_1234567890and a
Tags_1234567890file (the numbers on yours will be different, on Linux they're in
$HOME/.config/vivaldi/Default/Sessions). What you need to do is truncate those. But how?
The least painful method I've found is the following:
- bookmark all your windows
- quit vivaldi
- delete the Session and Tags files
- start vivaldi
- recreate your open windows from the bookmarks
Now, generally in Vivaldi feature A doesn't fit together with feature B... In this case saving a window as bookmarks and opening those bookmarks as a window doesn't "just work"... So the details to bookmark are:
- go through all windows and close all tabs you don't really need, this saves work below
- then in each window right click on a tab and choose "Bookmark all tabs".
- give the created "Saved Tabs" bookmark folder a name you'll recognize in a few minutes
To reopen the bookmarks as windows:
- start with the bookmarks for one window and expand all the "Stack" subfolders so you can see all the individual bookmarks that belong to the window
- select the first individual bookmark (not the top folder or the first stack subfolder)
- shift-click the last individual bookmark for that window
- right click the selection and choose "Open in new window": you now have a window with all tabs opened flat
- for each set of tabs that should be in a stack, select the first tab, then shift-select the last tab, then right-click and choose "stack N tabs" (it's helpful to see the hierarchy in the bookmarks side-panel so you can count tabs when you can't see their icons anymore).
Phew. So far this is working for me. I guess I now get to repeat this every 2-3 months... Can someone come up with a "Session cleaner" extension that does this? I don't dare expecting that vivaldi devs fix this at the core...
Let me know if this stuff works for you or if there is a simpler way to accomplish this...
NB: I don't actually know whether the key is deleting the Session_1234567890 file or the Tab_1234567890 file. I'm kind'a wondering whether it's the latter that matters.
@vvsurfr
Hi, I am not use such amount of windows/tabs but is it not possible to save the open tabs as session instead of bookmarks.
May you can check the size of a saved session compare to a open session.
If they have the same size you may get the same crap back, then this will not help in this situation.
The saved sessions have the .bin ending.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I started all this by moving my profile aside and following the instructions on "refreshing your profile". So I created a new profile and copied a bunch of stuff over but initially didn't copy the Sessions over 'cause either I forgot or that's not in the instructions. When I fired up Vivaldi it seemed quite snappy. Then I copied the sessions over and noticed that I was back in hell.
I was also thinking that the whole sluggishness process is gradual. It wasn't that I upgraded something or changed the way I work, or installed an extension. It just got slower and slower over time. So I figured that the session may be a good candidate for causing something like that.
Anyway, I'm sure there are other reasons for poor performance (extensions come to mind) and perhaps 2 days from now I'll be back to square one 'cause the Session truncation only helped for a few hours. So far so good.... trying not to jinx it...
Edit: Actually one more thing that I noticed. My new session isn't that much smaller than the previous one. But it could be that the stuff that causes the slow-down isn't what uses the bulk of the space, e.g., it could be the long history chains of URLs while the bulk of the space is used up by snapshots of the last version of each tab. Also, my Tabs_1234567890 file did go down almost to zero, so perhaps that's the real culprit.
@vvsurfr
I checked the difference between a saved session and a regular session, it is about 30% smaller.
"Gerade eben" meant at moment, test.bin is the saved session.
Was only an idea to make it a bit easier.
Cheers, mib
My Session_1234567890 was over 8MB and Tabs_1234567890 was over 11MB.
@vvsurfr
You had more tabs open, this is not what I meant.
Is it possible you don´t know how to save a session?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/session-management/
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi sluggish? How to fix...:
You had more tabs open, this is not what I meant.
Is it possible you don´t know how to save a session?
Yes, I'm aware of being able to save sessions. I did save the session as a backup before embarking on the bookmark approach. The generated sessions file was essentially the same size as the current session, so it didn't look promising. I guess I'll try that and deleting just the Tabs in ~6 months when all this recurs..
avatarprotocol
I'm experiencing something similar (1 window, maybe 100-200 hibernating tabs).
I'm also seeing certain websites refuse to open a new URL properly - they just render a flickery white page or a completely white page (if you hover the mouse over the page, you may see the link's URLs in the status bar). fandom pages seem to be the worst offender, but I've seen it happen on wikipedia and amazon as well.
-
@avatarprotocol
Hi, some user report this, try to disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages > Disable > Restart Vivaldi.
If this work it is an issue with Vivaldi/GPU/driver but there are some flags, settings we can check.
Cheers, mib
-
avatarprotocol
@mib2berlin with some quick testing, this seems to have fixed it. I might find it still breaks later, but fandom pages are having no issues, which is very unusual.
-
@avatarprotocol
Okay, test for some time, I had HW acceleration disabled for a test, forget about and don´t even notice it.
It can slowdown video streaming or break 3D view on some pages, depends on you CPU.
You can try to enable HW again, open:
vivaldi://flags/#enable-gpu-rasterization
Some user have to disable it, some have to enable it.
Save your 200 tabs as session to be save not loosing any tabs.
Cheers, mib
-
Quick update: one year later, same problem, same fix... Couldn't watch videos anymore, they'd freeze for 20+ seconds right at the start, now they only stutter for a fraction of a second. I guess I'll look up the details of my work-around again next year... Sigh.