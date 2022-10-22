I generally have 8-10 windows (across multiple virtual desktops) open with 20-50 tabs each. After 4-6 months Vivaldi starts to become real sluggish. Everything is slow. Eventually, even scrolling down a page is agony as it takes 2-3 seconds before it starts to scroll. This has been going on for years, expecting a fix looks futile...

I believe I found a work-around fix today. The simple fix is to delete your profile and start with a fresh one. Yeah... Who wants to do that??? It appears that the problem is the ever increasing current session. The files in the profile/Sessions directory just keep growing and growing. There's a Session_1234567890 and a Tags_1234567890 file (the numbers on yours will be different, on Linux they're in $HOME/.config/vivaldi/Default/Sessions ). What you need to do is truncate those. But how?

The least painful method I've found is the following:

bookmark all your windows

quit vivaldi

delete the Session and Tags files

start vivaldi

recreate your open windows from the bookmarks

Now, generally in Vivaldi feature A doesn't fit together with feature B... In this case saving a window as bookmarks and opening those bookmarks as a window doesn't "just work"... So the details to bookmark are:

go through all windows and close all tabs you don't really need, this saves work below

then in each window right click on a tab and choose "Bookmark all tabs".

give the created "Saved Tabs" bookmark folder a name you'll recognize in a few minutes

To reopen the bookmarks as windows:

start with the bookmarks for one window and expand all the "Stack" subfolders so you can see all the individual bookmarks that belong to the window

select the first individual bookmark (not the top folder or the first stack subfolder)

shift-click the last individual bookmark for that window

right click the selection and choose "Open in new window": you now have a window with all tabs opened flat

for each set of tabs that should be in a stack, select the first tab, then shift-select the last tab, then right-click and choose "stack N tabs" (it's helpful to see the hierarchy in the bookmarks side-panel so you can count tabs when you can't see their icons anymore).

Phew. So far this is working for me. I guess I now get to repeat this every 2-3 months... Can someone come up with a "Session cleaner" extension that does this? I don't dare expecting that vivaldi devs fix this at the core...

Let me know if this stuff works for you or if there is a simpler way to accomplish this...

NB: I don't actually know whether the key is deleting the Session_1234567890 file or the Tab_1234567890 file. I'm kind'a wondering whether it's the latter that matters.