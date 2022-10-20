Fine-grained autocomplete settings
SharpBlade
add more settings to the autocomplete
current autocomplete behaviour is as follows:
- when typing, the url bar gets filled with the top suggestion
- enter is submit, tab just moves down
- one-letter bookmark nicknames don't have priority over suggestion
this is quite frustrating for numerous reasons:
- the url bar filling and flashing blue is quite distracting
- enter should not submit the first suggestion, for example i have twitter set as "t" nickname, but when i type in t, it autocompletes to twitch, which is set to "tw"
my proposal:
- make the autocomplete behave more like in a code editor, for example vs code. the main points:
- the url bar where you are typing, should not get "filled", instead, just the selected suggestion should get highlighted, as it does right now
- enter should not submit the first suggestion; it should submit what the user has currently typed out
- tab should submit whatever is the selected suggestion
- arrow keys (up/down) / clicking should select a different suggestion
this resolved the issues i mentioned above:
- bookmark nicknames will not get overridden by suggestions, user will just hit enter and submit the bookmark nickname
- address bar text field is no longer flashing with blue
- suggestions don't override what the user actually means
also, feel free to implement these as optional settings, because not everybody might want this behaviour. setting names:
- "Inline suggestions" - toggles the blue suggestions text in address bar
- "complete on tab instead of enter" - complete the suggestion on tab instead of using tab to navigate suggestions => enter submits raw user input
please consider this as it would make my vivaldi usage a lot more pleasant
Fully agree on this request.
I would suggest an alternative to the tab/enter handling:
Make typed letters one colour, for example white.
Enter sends the letters in white.
Autocompletion is done in the dropdown, and the best match is added to the url bar in another colour, for example grey.
Pressing tab once adds the URL part of the suggestion to the first color. Pressing tab twice adds the parameter part of the suggestion as well. Pressing enter still only sends the selected letters (aka colour one).
This is for tab/enter handling. When selecting an url from the dropdown, it's handled as before and immideately used.
Especially important is to not send the first request, but send what the user typed. When a site has url parameters and you once visited that site, you are kind of locked to that parameters.
For example, switch google calendar a few months into the future. The URL with parameters are now in your history.
When you start typing "cal", it gets autocompleted to google calendar, but with the URL parameters attached. This forces you to type calendar.google.com<space> before hitting enter. When not entering the complete url followed by the space to break the match, autocomplete will attach the parameters from your history and go to the calendar set into the future.