Fully agree on this request.

I would suggest an alternative to the tab/enter handling:

Make typed letters one colour, for example white.

Enter sends the letters in white.

Autocompletion is done in the dropdown, and the best match is added to the url bar in another colour, for example grey.

Pressing tab once adds the URL part of the suggestion to the first color. Pressing tab twice adds the parameter part of the suggestion as well. Pressing enter still only sends the selected letters (aka colour one).

This is for tab/enter handling. When selecting an url from the dropdown, it's handled as before and immideately used.

Especially important is to not send the first request, but send what the user typed. When a site has url parameters and you once visited that site, you are kind of locked to that parameters.

For example, switch google calendar a few months into the future. The URL with parameters are now in your history.

When you start typing "cal", it gets autocompleted to google calendar, but with the URL parameters attached. This forces you to type calendar.google.com<space> before hitting enter. When not entering the complete url followed by the space to break the match, autocomplete will attach the parameters from your history and go to the calendar set into the future.