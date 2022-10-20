Diacritics/accents insensitive mail search
-
Hello,
should be understandable from the title. I work in Czech where we can have accents above some letters. Some people writes emails without diacritics.
For me it would be really handy if the searching could ignore the diacritics...
thanks
Jan
-
yojimbo274064400
I wonder if instead of ignoring diacritics might it be better if Vivaldi supported Regular Expression searches? For example, then to search for “Počítač” and ignore diacritics the expression would be “Po..ta.” where period character has special meaning of any character?
-
This might not be so hard to do as "Find in page" already does it. I asked for something very similar here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/69171/add-a-switch-to-make-search-case-sensitive-a-bonus-regex-searches
I do think diacritics-insensitive search should be opt it (and so should case insensitivity, which as of now is not).
As for regex, they have long been requested for Find in page: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24116/regex-support-for-find-in-page/