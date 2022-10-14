Hi.

CalDAV calendar has properties stating which component item they support: It can be events, tasks or both.

In Vivaldi, you cannot create tasks in calendars that do not support tasks.

In the Tasks Panel, only calendars that support tasks are shown.

The first calendar (the default one) on Vivaldi.net supports Tasks.

Currently, any other calendars created afterwards from the Vivaldi.net web interface do NOT support events.

Hopefully this will change soon.

To create a calendar that supports Tasks, you have to use Vivaldi.

Either in Calendar - Settings. Click the + button below the Calendars.

or

Drop-down from Calendar Manager - + New Calendar

Then you choose Allowed Calendar Items:

All

Events Only

Tasks Only

Note. This is new feature. You might have to wait to see it in a snapshot.

Make sure that the calendar you create belongs to a CalDAV account, (not local one) if you want your tasks/events to be synced.

Good luck!

Arnar