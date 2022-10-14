We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
tasks not syncing
-
How do i get tasks to sync? I am logged into my account and have clicked on sync on both computers. See the print screen here:
-
Tasks are part of the Vivaldi Calendar. If you create the tasks in an online calendar instead of the local calendar, then the tasks are synchronized.
Tasks are not synced via the browser's Sync feature.
-
-
@jane-n said in tasks not syncing:
As far as I can see, it is not possible to create tasks in the online calendar. Integrating and syncing real tasks via CalDAV has been a problem for a long time, and so far not solvable with Vivaldi either.
-
@Dancer18 said in tasks not syncing:
I haven't seen a problem with this for a long time. Which service?
-
@WildEnte
https://webmail.vivaldi.net I use this service for my calendars.
It is not possible to enter anything other than an appointment.
There is no option for tasks.
At most, it would be possible to create a calendar with the title "Tasks". But this is a pseudo-solution.
-
@Dancer18
That's true, the webmail interface does unfortunately not support tasks.
But when you add your Vivaldi account in Settings > Calendar and select that account when creating tasks, then you can check your tasks from any Vivaldi desktop browser and (hopefully) other clients that support tasks.
-
@jane-n said in tasks not syncing:
I have 3 different calendars in that account, that are active already.
Creating a task and choosing one of them (personal calendar) displays it in calendar panel.
BUT ONLY ON ONE MACHINE!
There is no syncing of any tasks.
I have Vivaldi browser on another machine, also updated to 5.5.
In none of the 2 directions there is sync of tasks.
-
@Dancer18 We tested and there indeed seems to be something a bit off. We're investigating.
-
So it currently isn't possible then correct? Seems like something that would be helpful. I use multiple computers depending on where I am working from.
-
@twychopen, are you also trying to sync tasks with a Vivaldi account between Vivaldi browsers on different desktop devices or do you want to use other service providers?
For me syncing tasks works when the tasks are in my Vivaldi account's main calendar and I view the tasks on Vivaldi browsers' calendar clients (I personally haven't tested other clients yet).
But when I create new calendars in Webmail, then adding tasks to those calendars doesn't work for some reason. The devs are looking into it.
-
Still experiencing this issue on current stable.
I'm using Vivaldi.net and have created a couple of calendar's through the webmail frontend.
Then, when adding events to those calendars via Vivaldi Calendar (not webmail, although that works too), they are synced across devices just fine, however when I set them to be tasks, they do not appear on other devices.
-
@Holly On the other devices, do you also use the Vivaldi Calendar client or a different one? If you're using another client, can you tell us which one?
-
@jane-n I've only been using stable desktop Vivaldi in my testing.
-
arnar Vivaldi Team
Hi.
CalDAV calendar has properties stating which component item they support: It can be events, tasks or both.
In Vivaldi, you cannot create tasks in calendars that do not support tasks.
In the Tasks Panel, only calendars that support tasks are shown.
The first calendar (the default one) on Vivaldi.net supports Tasks.
Currently, any other calendars created afterwards from the Vivaldi.net web interface do NOT support events.
Hopefully this will change soon.
To create a calendar that supports Tasks, you have to use Vivaldi.
Either in Calendar - Settings. Click the + button below the Calendars.
or
Drop-down from Calendar Manager - + New Calendar
Then you choose Allowed Calendar Items:
All
Events Only
Tasks Only
Note. This is new feature. You might have to wait to see it in a snapshot.
Make sure that the calendar you create belongs to a CalDAV account, (not local one) if you want your tasks/events to be synced.
Good luck!
Arnar
-
Markcooper
@arnar
I can create calendars as you described but do not have the check box on the right for allowed calendar items. I can create events in all calendars & can create tasks in the default cal, all events get sync'd but tasks do not, am I missing something ?,
-
Markcooper
OK, problem solved,, I was using Vivaldi stable. I have just updated to the latest snapshot edition & everythings great. Tasks & events are syncing across both of my desktop vivaldi browsers & to my android calendar
-
@arnar For me, it's not resolved. I do see the new options in the new Vivaldi 5.6 stable - all, calendar only, tasks only - but they are greyed out, not functional.
What have I to do to activate them? Just wait and see?
Or are there hidden settings to make?
And will tasks be shown in DAVx5 app on android then?
-
AFAIK, you cannot typically edit this property as it's set with the calendar creation. These radio buttons only show which type of calendar you are using. So if the calendar only supports events, there will be no task support on any other plattform.
Just create a new calendar with task support
-
@jumpsq Yes, that does work. I just have to create a new calendar with task support there.
However, that only does work in browser calendar.
In the web calendar (https://webmail.vivaldi.net) this new created task calendar is not displayed although it has its adress.
This issue has to be solved by the webmail.vivaldi.net team.
I think it is not that easy because they are using a certain 3rd party webmail template.
-
@Dancer18 yes, I concur. @arnar you said above that the default Vivaldi calendar supports tasks and I have everything, I have not been able to create a task. I have now deleted the calendar and created a new one, and that also doesn't work.
I have written a bug report for the Vivaldi services -> 18826964635 asking to test whether it works, to fix it if it does, and if it actually does work to provide instructions that makes it possible for mere mortals to set it up.