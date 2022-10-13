Cannot launch installer from read-only location (5.2+)
Starting from version ~5.2 it's impossible to launch the installer from the location with read-only access - the app just doesn't start. No error/warning is shown, no windows appears, no error log is created, nothing at all!
Version 5.1.2567.73 is the last which handles the launch from read-only location properly - it unpacks itself to
%TEMP%and proceeds.
All newer versions (starting from 5.2.2623.46 up to 5.5.2805.35) just silently quit, leaving the user in frustration.
I wonder why this behavior was changed?
@DoctorG , this issue seems to have come from Chromium - the installer there behaves same way (reported there as Issue 1384249)
This issue is still not resolved even for the recent version 5.6.2867.50.
All other Chromium-based browsers (I also use) have somehow managed to invent a workaround and allow installation from any location, namely:
- Brave Browser 1.46.144 (Chromium 108.0.5359.128)
- Microsoft Edge 108.0.1462.54
- Opera 94.0.4606.54
Apparently no one will fix it in Chromium, since it's not a bug, but an ultra-security feature!
So it's up to the engine-users to fix it on their side.
Reported as VB-94235.
@AntonK said in Cannot launch installer from read-only location (5.2+):
Duplicate of VB-93722 "Installer won't run from read-only location" - Confirmed.
The issue is still not resolved for the recent version 6.2.3105.58.
@AntonK I pinged a dev and updated bug tracker.