[Regression bug?] Select Current Tab command still select the entire stacked tab
I heard this is supposedly fixed in 5.5 stable, but apparently it's not. Anyone can confirmed this?
Setup Select Current Tab KB shorcut.
open multiple tab & stack 'em.
active one of the tab inside a stacked tab, execute Select Current Tab command
All tabs inside the stack is selected.
bug reported VB-92394
I confirm, on Vivaldi 7.1.3570.42 "select current tab" selects the whole tab stack for me.
Edit: I found out that it was reported at least 3 times, and asked about the status of these bugs here:
VB-81877: Confirmed/Unassigned
VB-92394: Confirmed/Unassigned
VB-105599: Closed/Cannot Reproduce