Stop Vivaldi trying to autofill passwords
1shaggy12345
How to stop Vivaldi from offering to auto fill passwords? I use a password manager. I don't want browsers to save all my passwords. On the android app, in any fill in box, Vivaldi will suggest a password, even though it has none saved. It has a black strip half an inch above keyboard with a key in it that blocks the majority of my screen. Why is it there? It is only in the way. How do I remove it and stop it from coming back?
Same question.
Vivaldi always autofills the UID and password fields, which I need to stop.
I chose "Delete for all time" from MENU > Tools > Delete autofill and passwords, AND
under SETTINGS > Privacy I see I can show all passwords but there is no way to 'delete all' that I can see.
