The first computer I was allowed to run myself was an IBM 1620

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IBM_1620.

If I remember right, it was located on the sixth floor of the administration building on Blindern, but it was mostly used by researchers in Numerical Mathematics.

This was in 1966, and the 1620 was still a marvelous machine. It was a BCD computer with operands a variable number of BCD digits - there was a flag bit indicating the start of a new operand, so we could use it for extremely large numbers. Integers and fixed-point numbers could be as long as the installed memory :woohoo:

It had a FORTRAN II compiler. You punched your program on one of the IBM 029 punches in the basement of the mathematics building. Then you went to the admin building when your booked time slot was due. In the case of us undergraduates that was after everybody else had left for the day. A control card was placed in front and another at the end of the source deck, which was put into the card reader. Then a deck of blank cards was placed behind the source deck.

You then hit LOAD, and the first pass of the compiler read your source deck. It then punched intermediate code into the blank cards. When that was finished, you had to place the intermediate deck back into the reader, followed by blank cards for the object code. The next pass read the intermediate and punched an object deck ready for the linker. You then read the source code again to get a printout of the source with either error messages or a symbol map.

Then you read your object deck with the linker, and got a punched binary deck with relocated code and linked libraries ready to run.

It was one of the computers I had most fun with - it even had a colour plotter which I could use for my physics lab work.