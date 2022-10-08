Vivaldi seems to have changed or broken some address bar behavior in a recent update (5.5.2805.35).

Normally, when you start typing a URL in the address bar, autocomplete will attempt to suggest a URL from your history. Right now, it displays this suggestion using the page's title rather than its URL.

This is poor behavior, because there are situations where the URL contains useful information that isn't shown in the title (see below - the URL contains the restaurant name, but the title doesn't). If there isn't a way to turn this off, there definitely should be.