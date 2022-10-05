Vivaldi now autocompletes search suggestions
Is there a way to turn this off? If you give Vivaldi a search URL to display suggestions as you type, it used to display these beneath the address bar and that was as far as it went, but now the first of these suggestions appears in the address bar as part of your query. This means that whenever you open a new tab and start typing a URL you run the risk of a particularly bone-headed search query ("www.website.com latest news") appearing in the address bar instead of the website you typed.
I did a search for "auto" but only found settings for auto-completion of URLs (this is search queries). No setting appears to have been introduced for this. Is the only way to kill it to remove the search suggestion URL for (in my case) Google until/if Vivaldi fix this or is there some setting I haven't seen?
spacedyemeerkat
Oh, this is driving me nuts! I often visit Google Maps so I usually start typing 'maps', it brings up the address, I bash return, and off we go. But no longer. It's now autocompleting a search term for maps.
So I can't help you, 5eagull, but I absolutely empathise!
A fix is currently being tested on Snapshot branch.
If this goes well, there will soon be a minor update to Stable 5.5 with the fix included.
@TbGbe Thank you for the update.
For those rushing to install the snapshot, 5.6.2817.3 does not yet fix it.
Strangely, for me, auto suggestions don't work on two computers. I'm running version, 5.5.2805.35 (Stable channel) (64-bit). Not sure how to enable auto suggestion, I don't see any setting for that.
Go to Settings, find Google, and add this URL to the suggestions box:
https://www.google.com/complete/search?client=chrome&q=%s
Don't, though, because as of 5.6.5249.123 it's still broken. I'm considering downgrading to an insecure version of Vivaldi/Chromium because I hate this bug so much. Even with suggestions removed it autosuggests history items. In short, the address bar is broken.
nelliott500
I created a topic a week ago about a different but very frustrating address bar issue.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/80176/address-bar-auto-complete-has-been-ruined
I'm really hoping this stuff gets resolved. Ever since 5.5 the address bar is awful.
The bug has returned. (v6.5.2306.39)
Please help.
mib2soprano
@5eagull
Hi, I guess you have to play a bit with the new priority settings.
It looks a bit complicated but you can now fine tune the address bar like you want.
I would disable Best Results as first guess or move it down.
I have only 3 settings enabled there from 11.
Cheers, mib
Thanks @mib2soprano , you're right – this isn't a bug at all, just a bone-headed configuration.
After rejigging my list (which I didn't know existed), things behave a lot better.
Here's how I have things for anyone else:
-
Also set the option "Only when using nickname":
Then you can type urls without everything being sent to Google, and just learn to use nicknames or add a space first to trigger default search.
Please for the love of god Vivaldi team, do not mess with browser configurations when you release a new update. I left Opera for this reason and only recently joined Vivaldi as a replacement.
I shouldn't have to go and tinker around with my settings when you release an update. I was so annoyed that it was no longer autocompleting URLs today all of a sudden. I don't even remember ever messing with this setting (or maybe I did a while ago and forgot). Having to fix the browser experience is annoying and I would rather disabled updates or find a new browser if this is going to be a frequent thing.