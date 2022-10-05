Is there a way to turn this off? If you give Vivaldi a search URL to display suggestions as you type, it used to display these beneath the address bar and that was as far as it went, but now the first of these suggestions appears in the address bar as part of your query. This means that whenever you open a new tab and start typing a URL you run the risk of a particularly bone-headed search query ("www.website.com latest news") appearing in the address bar instead of the website you typed.

I did a search for "auto" but only found settings for auto-completion of URLs (this is search queries). No setting appears to have been introduced for this. Is the only way to kill it to remove the search suggestion URL for (in my case) Google until/if Vivaldi fix this or is there some setting I haven't seen?