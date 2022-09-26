Thank you for your reply, that url that i gave is indeed a real example.

take this one as another:

https://www.anysearch.com/search ?q=test+search+query&oq=test+search+query &aqs=chrome..69i57.4832j0j1 &sourceid=chrome &ie=UTF-8

paste that in any other browser and notice that the line breaks are simply removed.

paste that in vivaldi and notice that they are replaced with spaces. this modifies the url. that should not occur.

it is true that urls do not usually contain line breaks but it is not correct that they are replaced with a space character.

My personal use case for such a url is development work where i have many url params which i may need to re-arrange and rapidly mix and match and copy to use in my browser.

some of our team members are using vivaldi and this places them at a distinct disadvantage, having to manually compose urls, unable to rapidly copy and paste the line breaks.

It is not correct to insert a space for a line break.

please fix your spam detection system. this post is not spam.

