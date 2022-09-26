Vivaldi inserts spaces for line breaks in urls
-
When pasting in a url that contains line breaks, vivaldi incorrectly inserts a space
paste in this url
https://example.com ?someParam=someval &anotherParam=anotherval
notice that vivaldi will navigate to:
https://example.com ?someParam=someval &anotherParam=anotherval
expected
vivaldi should not insert spaces for linebreaks.
-
@davidcoleman You have a real example? There really shouldn't be any hard breaks in a url. If a url without breaks was wrapped to fit in a narrow column and copying it added breaks, that is an issue. But you can't do that in the forum.
-
davidcoleman
Thank you for your reply, that url that i gave is indeed a real example.
take this one as another:
https://www.anysearch.com/search ?q=test+search+query&oq=test+search+query &aqs=chrome..69i57.4832j0j1 &sourceid=chrome &ie=UTF-8
paste that in any other browser and notice that the line breaks are simply removed.
paste that in vivaldi and notice that they are replaced with spaces. this modifies the url. that should not occur.
it is true that urls do not usually contain line breaks but it is not correct that they are replaced with a space character.
My personal use case for such a url is development work where i have many url params which i may need to re-arrange and rapidly mix and match and copy to use in my browser.
some of our team members are using vivaldi and this places them at a distinct disadvantage, having to manually compose urls, unable to rapidly copy and paste the line breaks.
It is not correct to insert a space for a line break.
please fix your spam detection system. this post is not spam.
-
please refer the the WHATWG URL standard:
https://url.spec.whatwg.org/#url-parsing
-
This occurs on mac and windows vivaldi instances.
-
@davidcoleman Good find, please report a bug to the tracker
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker
-
@Pathduck done. reported as VB-91961
-
Does anybody know the status of the mentioned bug? It seams that it's still present in the Version 6.6 oder Vivaldi. Unfortunately I cannot access the reported bug VB-91961 filed in year 2022.