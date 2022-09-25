URL editing improvements
-
If I want to edit URL in the address bar, I get to edit it in a one-line text field. Could you replace one-line field with a text box with multiple lines, so the whole URL was visible?
-
Looks like the editing feature is gone! When I click the address bar for editing the URL, I get a blank textbox to perform a search instead.
-
@thobonho If you press the pencil icon in the address bar popup, you can edit the URL of the current page.
-
Where do I need to click? I can't see the pencil
-
mib3berlin
@thobonho
Hi, you can only edit when something is in the address bar.
-
There was something! I just clicked the address bar from screenshot 1 and I get what you see on screenshot 2
-
Ok, it's a bug because my address bar is at the bottom and "reverse search results" is enabled.
I haven't changed my settings for a while and it used to work before I remember.
(I'm running latest snapshot by the way)
-
mib3berlin
@thobonho
Hm, I test address bar at the bottom and "reverse search results".
No change with a clean profile on:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.2.3110.143 Stable
Maybe other user can reproduce it, then you can make bug report.