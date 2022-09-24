Thanks, Luetage.

For me, it's a matter of efficiency: I use syncing to process emails just one, whichever platform I'm on, and that includes mobile, PC, and Pac. "Two out of three" was what I had before switching to BlueMail, and that defeats the purpose.

I'll keep the browser switch to Vivaldi, and may try using the web interface for email on my Pixel, but I'm guessing that BlueMail will continue to be my email client.

I don't see a reason to NOT incorporate email into the mobile app, frankly, but if that is Vivaldi's choice, they could create Vivaldi Email apps which would be able to sync with their browser email on Mac and PC.