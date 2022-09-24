No email support for Android Vivaldi?
I have been switching over to Vivaldi on my home computer (Windows 11), my work computer (MacBook), and (I thought) my Pixel 6 Pro Android phone. I was surprised and frankly irritated that I find no support for email on Android. The last post I found asking about this was in 2021.
What, if any, are the plans for adding email support to Android? If that is not in the works I'll revert to using BlueMail.
@aenlic Vivaldi mail would be its own app on Android. I cannot imagine they would combine it with the browser on mobile. I’m using FairEmail on Android and Vivaldi on desktop, there is nothing wrong with mixing email clients. If you change to BlueEmail for everything, you will have to run an additional app on the desktop. It’s a matter of taste.
Thanks, Luetage.
For me, it's a matter of efficiency: I use syncing to process emails just one, whichever platform I'm on, and that includes mobile, PC, and Pac. "Two out of three" was what I had before switching to BlueMail, and that defeats the purpose.
I'll keep the browser switch to Vivaldi, and may try using the web interface for email on my Pixel, but I'm guessing that BlueMail will continue to be my email client.
I don't see a reason to NOT incorporate email into the mobile app, frankly, but if that is Vivaldi's choice, they could create Vivaldi Email apps which would be able to sync with their browser email on Mac and PC.
@aenlic The email client doesn’t sync between all your operating systems. Each instance of an email client syncs with all connected email providers (servers), no matter which client, or how many clients you use.
But you of course don’t have to mix clients. I just want to point out there isn’t less syncing involved
Actually, that's a fair point. Prior to switching to BlueMail, I was using POP3 mail. (I host my email addresses on my own server/domain, btw.)
BlueMail syncs blocked domain lists, sad to not see that in Vivaldi... and that would be an example of a client-specific datum synced between platforms via the Vivaldi-hosted data,
@luetage If I understand you correctly: I can use Vivaldi mail client on my desktop and for instance Blue mail on my android device [I use an IMAP mail server] and if I send a mail from either device I can see it in sent items on both devices. Up to now this has not been the case. Am I missing something in the set up?
I don’t know what’s up with sent emails, but as far as I know that’s not a problem with the Vivaldi client specifically.